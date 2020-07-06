Antoine Walker: You can count on LeBron to lead Lakers out of this tough spot

Video Details

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to have a successful run before the pandemic put a hold on the season. Now, with the NBA restart approaching, Anthony Davis believes the Lakers chances at a title are higher after the time off, even with the loss of Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard. Antoine Walker tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes whether he believes LeBron James will be able to lead the Lakers to a championship this time around.

More Videos »