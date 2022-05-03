USFL odds Week 4: How to bet, opening lines
The rest of the league is chasing the undefeated Birmingham Stallions heading into Week 4 of the inaugural United States Football League season.
The 3-0 Stallions face another tough test as they take on the 2-1 Tampa Bay Bandits at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).
Let's take a look at the games from a gambling perspective.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders at FOX Bet.
For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.
UPCOMING GAMES
Philadelphia Stars (1-2) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-2), 10 p.m. ET Friday, FS1
Point spread: Line not available
Moneyline: Stars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Panthers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Jersey Generals (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3), 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Peacock
Point spread: Generals -9 (Generals favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) vs. Birmingham Stallions (3-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX
Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Bandits +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (2-1), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Breakers -4.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Gamblers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.