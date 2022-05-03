United States Football League
USFL odds Week 4: How to bet, opening lines USFL odds Week 4: How to bet, opening lines
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 4: How to bet, opening lines

1 hour ago

The rest of the league is chasing the undefeated Birmingham Stallions heading into Week 4 of the inaugural United States Football League season.

The 3-0 Stallions face another tough test as they take on the 2-1 Tampa Bay Bandits at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).

Let's take a look at the games from a gambling perspective. 

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders at FOX Bet.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

UPCOMING GAMES

Philadelphia Stars (1-2) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-2), 10 p.m. ET Friday, FS1

Point spread: Line not available
Moneyline: Stars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Panthers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:00 AM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Stars
PHI
Michigan Panthers
MICH

New Jersey Generals (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3), 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Peacock

Point spread: Generals -9 (Generals favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 6:30 PM
Peacock
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Jersey Generals
NJ
Pittsburgh Maulers
PIT

Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) vs. Birmingham Stallions (3-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Bandits +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Bandits
TB
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM

Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (2-1), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Breakers -4.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Gamblers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 7:00 PM
NBC
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Gamblers
HOU
New Orleans Breakers
NO

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Generals vs. Maulers - 5/7/2022 USFL - Generals vs. Maulers - 5/7/2022
USFL - Bandits vs. Stallions - 5/7/2022 USFL - Bandits vs. Stallions - 5/7/2022
USFL - Gamblers vs. Breakers - 5/8/2022 USFL - Gamblers vs. Breakers - 5/8/2022
USFL - Stars vs. Panthers - 5/7/2022 USFL - Stars vs. Panthers - 5/7/2022
share story
USFL 2022: The stories behind the league's best names
United States Football League

USFL 2022: The stories behind the league's best names

6 hours ago
USFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Unbeaten Stallions reign
United States Football League

USFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Unbeaten Stallions reign

6 hours ago
USFL Week 3 Best plays: An amazing pick, a lucky bounce, more
United States Football League

USFL Week 3 Best plays: An amazing pick, a lucky bounce, more

1 day ago
USFL odds Week 3: Betting results, closing lines for every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 3: Betting results, closing lines for every game

1 day ago
De’Andre Johnson's dual-threat skills lift Generals past Stars
United States Football League

De’Andre Johnson's dual-threat skills lift Generals past Stars

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes