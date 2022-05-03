United States Football League USFL odds Week 4: How to bet, opening lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The rest of the league is chasing the undefeated Birmingham Stallions heading into Week 4 of the inaugural United States Football League season.

The 3-0 Stallions face another tough test as they take on the 2-1 Tampa Bay Bandits at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).

Let's take a look at the games from a gambling perspective.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders at FOX Bet.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

UPCOMING GAMES

Philadelphia Stars (1-2) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-2), 10 p.m. ET Friday, FS1

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Stars -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Panthers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Jersey Generals (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3), 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Peacock

Point spread: Generals -9 (Generals favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) vs. Birmingham Stallions (3-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bandits cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Bandits +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (2-1), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Breakers -4.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Gamblers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

