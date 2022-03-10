USFL Draft: Michigan Panthers' supplemental draft results

United States Football League
12 mins ago

The 2022 USFL Draft wrapped up on Thursday, with a 10-round supplemental draft. 

The Michigan Panthers picked eighth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams selected any player from the available player pool. There was also no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Teams had two minutes to make a selection, and they had to make a pick in each round. If teams let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just ran the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.

Here is the pick-by-pick breakdown for the Panthers. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Panthers, click here.)

Round 1, Pick 8: Warren Saba, DB, East Carolina

Round 2, Pick 1: Maea Teuhema, OG, SE Louisiana

Round 3, Pick 4: Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 5: Sean Williams, FS/OLB, Navy

Round 5, Pick 3: Cameron Scarlett, RB, Stanford

Round 6, Pick 6: Connor Davis, TE, Stony Brook

Round 7, Pick 7: Joseph Putu, CB, Florida

Round 8, Pick 2: Devin Ross, WR/RET, Colorado

Round 9, Pick 3: Tejan Koroma, OC/OG, BYU

Round 10, Pick 6: Shane Griffin, LS, West Chester

