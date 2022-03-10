USFL Draft: Michigan Panthers' supplemental draft results
The 2022 USFL Draft wrapped up on Thursday, with a 10-round supplemental draft.
The Michigan Panthers picked eighth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams selected any player from the available player pool. There was also no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.
Teams had two minutes to make a selection, and they had to make a pick in each round. If teams let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just ran the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.
Here is the pick-by-pick breakdown for the Panthers. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Panthers, click here.)
Round 1, Pick 8: Warren Saba, DB, East Carolina
Round 2, Pick 1: Maea Teuhema, OG, SE Louisiana
Round 3, Pick 4: Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State
Round 4, Pick 5: Sean Williams, FS/OLB, Navy
Round 5, Pick 3: Cameron Scarlett, RB, Stanford
Round 6, Pick 6: Connor Davis, TE, Stony Brook
Round 7, Pick 7: Joseph Putu, CB, Florida
Round 8, Pick 2: Devin Ross, WR/RET, Colorado
Round 9, Pick 3: Tejan Koroma, OC/OG, BYU
Round 10, Pick 6: Shane Griffin, LS, West Chester
