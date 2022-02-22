Michigan Panthers USFL Draft 2022: Michigan Panthers' round-by-round picks 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Michigan Panthers, coached by Jeff Fisher, entered Tuesday’s draft with the first pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Michigan Panthers so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 1: Shea Patterson, Michigan



A former five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and 68 touchdowns, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.



Following two years at Michigan in which he finished ahead of both Tom Brady and his former head coach Jim Harbaugh on the school’s all-time passer list, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and has since spent time in the CFL with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes. A former high school baseball star, Patterson stuck with football despite being drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 39th round in 2018.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 8: Adewale Adeoye, Utah State

A 2018 honorable mention All-Mountain West selection, Adewale Adeoye played in 33 games in three seasons at Utah State (2016-18). He led the team with three fumble recoveries in 2018.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 1: Cavon Walker, Maryland

Cavon Walker played in 50 games in five seasons at Maryland (2013-17). He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 8: Chase DeMoor, Central Washington

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 5: Keith Williams, Colorado State

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, Keith Williams helped Colorado State to the second-best offense in the Mountain West in 2019.

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 4: Teton Saltes, New Mexico

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 5: Joshua Dunlop, UTSA

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 10 (compensatory pick): Joshua Taylor, Mississippi Valley State

Joshua Taylor, a native of Philadelphia, is able to play all five offensive line positions.

