USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals' round-by-round picks

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The New Jersey Generals, coached by Mike Riley, entered Tuesday’s draft with the fourth pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the New Jersey Generals so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 4: Ben Holmes, Tarleton State

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Holmes initially starred at wide receiver in high school and junior college before landing at Tarleton State as a quarterback. He guided the Texans to their first outright Lone Star Conference Championship and left with a sparkling 23-2 career record as the starting quarterback. Holmes, 26, continued his playing career in the Indoor Football League, signing with the six-time champion Arizona Rattlers prior to Tuesday’s selection at No. 4 by the Generals.

Round 2 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 5: Bryson Young, Oregon

Bryson Young played in 49 games in four seasons at Oregon from 2016 to ’19. He was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Round 3 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 4: Kolin Hill, Texas Tech

Round 4 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 5: Malik Hamner, Jackson State

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 6: Garrett McGhin, East Carolina

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 3: Calvin Ashley, Auburn

Calvin Ashley was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2017. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 6: Terry Poole, San Diego State

Terry Poole played left tackle for the third-best rushing offense in the Mountain West in 2014. He was named Second-Team All-Mountain West that season.

Round 8 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 9 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 10 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 11 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 12 (quarterbacks), Pick 5:

