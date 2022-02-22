New Jersey Generals
USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals' round-by-round picks USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals' round-by-round picks
New Jersey Generals

USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals' round-by-round picks

15 mins ago

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The New Jersey Generals, coached by Mike Riley, entered Tuesday’s draft with the fourth pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the New Jersey Generals so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 4: Ben Holmes, Tarleton State

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Holmes initially starred at wide receiver in high school and junior college before landing at Tarleton State as a quarterback. He guided the Texans to their first outright Lone Star Conference Championship and left with a sparkling 23-2 career record as the starting quarterback. Holmes, 26, continued his playing career in the Indoor Football League, signing with the six-time champion Arizona Rattlers prior to Tuesday’s selection at No. 4 by the Generals. 

Round 2 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 5: Bryson Young, Oregon

Bryson Young played in 49 games in four seasons at Oregon from 2016 to ’19. He was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Round 3 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 4: Kolin Hill, Texas Tech

Round 4 (defensive end/edge rusher), Pick 5: Malik Hamner, Jackson State

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 6: Garrett McGhin, East Carolina

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 3: Calvin Ashley, Auburn

Calvin Ashley was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2017. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 6: Terry Poole, San Diego State

Terry Poole played left tackle for the third-best rushing offense in the Mountain West in 2014. He was named Second-Team All-Mountain West that season.

Round 8 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 9 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 10 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 11 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 12 (quarterbacks), Pick 5:

Get more from New Jersey Generals Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL Draft: Follow along live for every pick!
United States Football League

USFL Draft: Follow along live for every pick!

6 mins ago
USFL 2022: Everything you need to know
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Everything you need to know

1 hour ago
USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis
United States Football League

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

2 hours ago
USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals take QB Ben Holmes
New Jersey Generals

USFL Draft 2022: New Jersey Generals take QB Ben Holmes

2 hours ago
USFL Draft: How to build a championship squad
United States Football League

USFL Draft: How to build a championship squad

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes