2022 All-USFL Team offense unveiled

The USFL's inaugural season has been a huge success, with a host of star players stealing the spotlight.

Those who shined brightest were honored on Thursday when the All-USFL Team offense was revealed.

The team of 11 features the league's top passer in New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, its leading compiler of rushing touchdowns in New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor, its top receiver in New Jersey's KaVontae Turpin, and more.

The Generals (8-1) led the way with four players selected, while the Breakers (6-3) had three players chosen and the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) had two.

Check out the full list below.

2022 USFL All-Offense Team

Quarterback: Kyle Sloter, Breakers

Running back: Darius Victor, Generals

Running back: Reggie Corbin, Panthers

Tight end: Sal Cannella, Breakers

Wide receiver: Victor Bolden, Stallions

Wide receiver: KaVontae Turpin, Generals

Offensive tackle: Jarron Jones, Bandits

Offensive tackle: Terry Poole, Generals

Offensive guard: Cameron Hunt, Stallions

Offensive guard: Garrett McGhin, Generals

Center: Jared Thomas, Breakers

