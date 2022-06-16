2022 All-USFL Team offense unveiled
The USFL's inaugural season has been a huge success, with a host of star players stealing the spotlight.
Those who shined brightest were honored on Thursday when the All-USFL Team offense was revealed.
The team of 11 features the league's top passer in New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, its leading compiler of rushing touchdowns in New Jersey Generals running back Darius Victor, its top receiver in New Jersey's KaVontae Turpin, and more.
The Generals (8-1) led the way with four players selected, while the Breakers (6-3) had three players chosen and the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) had two.
Check out the full list below.
2022 USFL All-Offense Team
Quarterback: Kyle Sloter, Breakers
Running back: Darius Victor, Generals
Running back: Reggie Corbin, Panthers
Tight end: Sal Cannella, Breakers
Wide receiver: Victor Bolden, Stallions
Wide receiver: KaVontae Turpin, Generals
Offensive tackle: Jarron Jones, Bandits
Offensive tackle: Terry Poole, Generals
Offensive guard: Cameron Hunt, Stallions
Offensive guard: Garrett McGhin, Generals
Center: Jared Thomas, Breakers