2022 All-USFL Team defense unveiled

The USFL's inaugural season has been a huge success, with a host of star players stealing the spotlight.

Those who shined brightest were honored on Thursday when the USFL's All-Defense Team was revealed.

The team of 11 features the league's top tackler (Donald Payne) and sacker (Chris Odom), both of the Houston Gamblers, as well as Philadelphia Stars cornerback Channing Stribling, who leads the league in interceptions.

The New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and Gamblers (2-7) had the most players on the list with three each, while the New Jersey Generals (8-1) had two players chosen.

Check out the full list below.

2022 USFL All-Defense Team

Defensive tackle: Reggie Howard, Breakers

Defensive tackle: Toby Johnson, Generals

Defensive end: Davin Bellamy, Breakers

Defensive end: Chris Odom, Gamblers

Linebacker: Jerod Fernandez, Breakers

Linebacker: Donald Payne, Gamblers

Linebacker: DeMarquis Gates, Stallions

Cornerback: Will Likely, Gamblers

Cornerback: Channing Stribling, Stars

Safety: Shalom Luani, Generals

Safety: Bryce Torneden, Maulers

