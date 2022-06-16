2022 All-USFL Team defense unveiled
The USFL's inaugural season has been a huge success, with a host of star players stealing the spotlight.
Those who shined brightest were honored on Thursday when the USFL's All-Defense Team was revealed.
Related: All-USFL Team Offense | All-USFL Team Special Teams
The team of 11 features the league's top tackler (Donald Payne) and sacker (Chris Odom), both of the Houston Gamblers, as well as Philadelphia Stars cornerback Channing Stribling, who leads the league in interceptions.
The New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and Gamblers (2-7) had the most players on the list with three each, while the New Jersey Generals (8-1) had two players chosen.
Check out the full list below.
2022 USFL All-Defense Team
Defensive tackle: Reggie Howard, Breakers
Defensive tackle: Toby Johnson, Generals
Defensive end: Davin Bellamy, Breakers
Defensive end: Chris Odom, Gamblers
Linebacker: Jerod Fernandez, Breakers
Linebacker: Donald Payne, Gamblers
Linebacker: DeMarquis Gates, Stallions
Cornerback: Will Likely, Gamblers
Cornerback: Channing Stribling, Stars
Safety: Shalom Luani, Generals
Safety: Bryce Torneden, Maulers