United States Football League 2022 All-USFL Team special teams unveiled

The USFL's inaugural season has been a huge success, with a host of star players stealing the spotlight.

The All-Offense and All-Defense teams have already been released, but true fans won't forget that there are three phases to the game of football.

With that in mind, here is the All-USFL Team special teams unit.

2022 USFL All-Special Teams squad

Punter: Brandon Wright, Bandits

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Stallions

Punt returner: KaVontae Turpin, Generals

Kick returner: Maurice Alexander, Stars

Special Teamer: Victor Bolden, Stallions

