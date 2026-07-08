Why The Remaining 8 World Cup Teams Each Could Win It All — And Why They Won't

Forty teams are out. Just eight left standing. We have reached the quarterfinal round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and these eight teams are still in contention to win it all. Now, it is not easy to predict how things will play out in the later rounds of the World Cup, and we are surely due from some big surprises.

Here is my ranking of the eight teams remaining with a look at why they could win the title and why they might not.

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Why: Under head coach Rudi Garcia, Belgium is a team that is gaining steam as the tournament progresses after a slow start. The team starts a relatively older starting lineup that has used its wisdom to its advantage. Against the U.S., Belgium was hardly bothered by the opponent’s home-field advantage, the USA’s equalizer in the first half or the controversy with Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension being reversed. Belgium is a comfortable and smart team right now that is very effective at attacking from out wide and picking up runners in the box.

Why Not: At some point, age might start to work against the Red Devils. On top of that, playing Spain in the quarterfinals requires competing in the midfield against Pedri and Rodri. As well as Charles De Ketelaere played against the United States, he is likely not the caliber of forward that could be a difference maker in the later rounds of the World Cup.

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Why: As we saw in the shootout win over Colombia in the round of 16, Switzerland is one of the most defensively disciplined teams remaining in the tournament. Spain has conceded no goals but also dominates possession. Switzerland does not possess the ball nearly as often, but its defense typically always has answers. Murat Yakin is one of the best coaches remaining in this tournament and has built up a team that is smart, compact, defends well and picks the right moments to attack. Switzerland is clearly a team on the rise.

Why Not: Defending against Argentina is another level from what the Swiss have done thus far. But perhaps an even bigger concern is the injury to Johan Manzambi, who has been one of the tournament’s top breakout performers. The 20-year-old versatile attacker did not play against Colombia due to a knee injury he picked up in the team’s final training session. Not having him against Argentina is a huge blow.

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Why: Four years ago in Qatar, Morocco advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup. Since then, the team has only continued to improve and grow. Both its senior team and youth national teams indicate this team will be good for years to come. Morocco has an elite right side of the field with winger Brahim Díaz playing well and Achraf Hakimi being arguably the best right back in the world. Central midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is also one of the best teenagers in the world. Morocco should be heavily motivated against France, as the two nations have strong historical ties with six Morocco players being born and raised in France.

Why Not: Morocco has a significant injury problem with Ismael Saibari likely out for its game against France. Saibari scored in each of its group stage games and was key to the team’s offense. In a game where Morocco needs all hands on deck, the Atlas Lions will be missing its top forward. Morocco is a great team, but it is still behind France. But now facing Les Bleus shorthanded, Morocco has a huge uphill climb.

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Why: Norway has arguably the best center forward of his generation in Erling Haaland, who has seven goals in four appearances at this World Cup. He is carrying Norway to its best ever tournament run. But the team’s main supporting cast, in Martin Ødegaard and Antonio Nusa, has also been stellar.

Why Not: The biggest concern for this team is its depth. Haaland has at least one goal in every game he has played, and Ødegaard has been key to controlling the midfield. But if either of them has a bad game, are the team’s other options good enough to pick up the slack? Probably not.

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Why: Harry Kane is living up to expectations at this tournament with six goals. He can carry England to wins at times when it is not playing well (such as the 2-1 win over DR Congo). The best news for England was in the round of 16 win over Mexico when Jude Bellingham was the best he has looked all tournament, by far. The same could be said for Anthony Gordon. If that is the case, England is building up an offense that has multiple strong points of attack.

Why not: The team’s defense has been too leaky at times. In the last round, Mexico scored two goals, and England’s goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, had to bail out his teammates several times. Against DR Congo, England was lucky to have only conceded one. England was also poor defensively against Croatia. When better teams come along, it is a major question whether England’s defense can hold up.

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Why: Argentina knows how to win and fights extremely hard when up against the wall. The win over Egypt shows just how well it handles adversity. The team also has the greatest player of all time in Lionel Messi who can win games by himself.

Why not: There is an age factor. La Albiceleste have kept most of its same players from the 2022 team that won the World Cup. It was hard for Argentina to win in 2022, and the 2026 team is likely not as good. Messi is four years older at 39. Plus, the team is still very reliant on him. The first two knockout rounds were especially taxing on this team, as it took 120 minutes to beat Cape Verde, and the 3-2 win over Egypt required a huge push at the end to mount a comeback. How much is going to be left in the tank?

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Why: Through five games, it has been impossible to break down Spain’s defense, which has conceded zero goals. Luis de la Fuente’s team is getting solid production out of center forward Mikel Oyarzabal with four goals, but a total of five players have scored for Spain in this tournament (not counting an own goal). That gives Spain a balanced attack with a number of ways to win games. Combined with its tournament-best defense and arguably the best central midfield tandem in Rodri and Pedri, Spain has a lot going for it.

Why Not: With a 0-0 draw and two 1-0 wins over Uruguay and Portugal, Spain has walked a fine line at times. Oyarzabal is an excellent forward, but is he able to carry this team in a way Kane, Mbappé and Haaland can? Until Yamal gets going in the way he has for Barcelona, Oyarzabal needs to be that guy.

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Why: From top to bottom, France had the most talented team in this tournament. What is even better for the French is that its top-three players are all in fantastic form. Kylian Mbappé has seven goals at this tournament. Michael Olise has arguably been the best playmaker at the World Cup. Finally, Ousmane Dembélé, who entered this tournament without a World Cup goal, scored. Now the reigning Ballon d’Or winner has four goals and two assists to open a second point of attack. Then surrounding this team are world-class players at every position.

Why not: It will take a Herculean effort to knock off France in any of the three remaining rounds. But it is possible. The toughest job for head coach Didier Deschamps is managing the massive egos within the squad. As French 1998 World Cup winner Frank Lebouef recently said: "I would say that the best enemy of France is France itself. Again, if you don't find the chemistry, if you have ego issues between the players, they're not going to win anything. And when we are the favorites, it's never good with France."