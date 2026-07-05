4 Takeaways From England's Hard-Fought Win vs. Mexico In The World Cup Round Of 16

England is through to the quarterfinals after a 3-2 win over Mexico in what was likely the hardest-fought game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup thus far.

After dealing with a wave of Mexican chances in the first 30 minutes, England responded with two goals against the run of play from Jude Bellingham, and the Three Lions found themselves clinging to a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The second half was filled with drama. Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute for a studs-up tackle. Despite playing with 10 men, England struck again when Anthony Gordon drew a penalty, which was converted by Harry Kane. Mexico then responded with a penalty of their own after Kane was called for a foul in the box.

From there, the big story of the game was England able to defend its way to victory with a compact defense that sat deep and flawlessly handled everything that came its way.

1. Bellingham Is A Two-Way Star

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In the opening half, Mexico began the game on the front foot, playing great soccer, and just as it seemed as if El Tri was going to be the team to eventually find a breakthrough, it was England that surprisingly scored twice against the run of play.

This was done with Bellingham making trailing runs into the box to get on the end of balls delivered from the right wing by Bukayo Saka and the second was from Harry Kane, who collected the ball out wide and hit Bellingham, making a late run for a goal.

These were massively important psychological moments for England as it became the first time Mexico had conceded goals at this World Cup. Mexico, which had not lost a competitive game at this stadium since 2012, was clearly rattled.

Jude Bellingham Stuns Mexico With Two Quick Goals to Give England a lead | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

This was by far the best Bellingham had looked at the World Cup, and it was not just his goal scoring. Mexico responded well at the end of the first half and cut the lead to one through Julián Quiñones. But Mexico nearly equalized shortly after when a corner was flicked on, and it found a wide-open César Montes at the far post. Bellingham then came out of nowhere to poke it away and ensure that England had the lead at halftime.

Then, at the start of the second half and right up to the red card to Jarell Quansah in the 54th minute, Bellingham was putting on a show in Mexico City.

But his most important moments might have been in the final 15 minutes and 11 minutes of stoppage time when he was defending, winning duels, making tackles and constantly clearing the ball from danger.

His stats were eye-opening. He only completed nine passes, but he won 9 out of 15 ground duels, had four clearances and three tackles. His aggression with his dribbles demanded a lot of respect from Mexican defenders. Bellingham covered so much ground in the second half, which was not easy in the very high altitude of Mexico City. But he was the biggest difference maker.

Bellingham was not the only player who had a great performance. Winger Anthony Gordon was also instrumental in big moments that tilted the game in England’s favor. He was highly effective with his dribble and drew four fouls, one of which was a penalty.

2. Mexico Never Gave Up

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Mexico’s performance was very impressive, considering how it continued to fight in this game, even when it was in a bad situation. The start of this game was all Mexico, and it had England on its heels. Bellingham scored twice.

Head coach Javier Aguirre deserves a lot of credit for how his team responded when its back was against the wall.

The front line of Mexico all played extremely well. Wingers Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones, along with center forward Raul Jiménez, were all so effective in the response. Quiñones scored his fourth goal of the tournament to pull one back at 2-1, and Jiménez again narrowed the deficit to make 3-2.

Mexico was unable to find the equalizer; however, it was not without opportunities. Mexico was relentless and gave everything in the last 20 minutes, but England’s compact defense always had an answer.

3. England Was (Almost) Flawless On Defense

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In the 75th minute, with the score 3-2, England manager Thomas Tuchel made the decision that his team was done with attacking with 10 men. He subbed defenders Djed Spence and Daniel Burn into the game to try to defend their way to victory from that point.

The last 15 minutes plus 11 minutes of stoppage time was tremendous defending from the Three Lions. In the 90th minute, Harry Kane was subbed out, and from there, it was almost always 10 English players behind the ball.

English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had an incredible game. In the first half, he made two world-class saves against Raul Jiménez, and then in the second half, Pickford was instrumental coming out of his box, claiming clearances, or punching balls away.

England’s size advantage paid huge dividends in stoppage time as Mexico was sending ball after ball into the box, but England always had the answer. Mexico had 49 crosses in this game, and England had no margin for error. Fortunately for Tuchel, his team was perfect down the stretch.

4. Game Of The Tournament?

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There is a strong argument to be made that this was the best game of the tournament up to this point (although Cape Verde vs. Argentina has something to say about that). There were wild swings of momentum, gutsy defending, quality goals, teams responding with their backs against the wall, an incredible stadium atmosphere – and it ended with both teams having left it all on the field.

Right up to the end, it seemed as if anything could happen. It was incredibly dramatic.

England deserved to win this game. It went into one of the most hostile venues in the world for an opposing team. It withstood a lot of Mexican pressure, defended with a red card, and it came up with goals when it needed.