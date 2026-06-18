4 Takeaways From Switzerland's Dismantling Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

Switzerland needed a response after limping to a draw with Qatar, and it delivered an emphatic one in the second outing.

In the teams' second match of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, a 4-1 dismantling of Bosnia and Herzegovina — lit up by 20-year-old Johan Manzambi — pushed Murat Yakin's side to the brink of the knockout rounds, leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina in real trouble.

Johan Manzambi and Ricardo Rodriguez celebrate Switzerland's third goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Here are my takeaways:

1. Johan Manzambi's Coming-Out Party

Remember the name, if you haven't already. At 20, Manzambi came off the bench and scored a brace in 19 minutes. The power, the fearlessness and the perfect positioning — and on a side built around experience — he's the jolt of youth Switzerland has been waiting for.

Coming-out parties at a World Cup tend to be the start of something. This one felt like it. Let's see what the Freiburg midfielder has in store for us going forward. Even before the tournament, he had a reputation as one of Europe's most interesting and versatile young midfielders.

Putting in this type of performance at a World Cup shows he's oozing personality.

2. Switzerland Doesn't Have A Galáctico. It Doesn't Need One.

Quick — name Switzerland's superstar. You can't, really, and that's the whole point. There's no Kylian Mbappé here, no name to sell a poster.

What there is instead is a deeply experienced, ruthlessly organized European side that has now reached the knockout rounds at three straight World Cups.

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka runs the midfield with the authority of a man who's won a Bundesliga title; Manuel Akanji is a top-level center back; Gregor Kobel is one of the best goalkeepers around; Ricardo Rodríguez is at his fourth World Cup. Switzerland was a Euro 2024 quarterfinalist and went unbeaten in qualifying.

After the Qatar wobble, this was the version everyone expected — patient, physical, lethal once the door opened. Stars sell headlines. A core like this wins you knockout games.

3. Muharemović's Red Card Is A Hammer Blow

(Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

I've called Tarik Muharemović the most underrated center back at this World Cup, and I'm not backing off it: composed, aggressive in the duel and a level above what's around him. Which is exactly why this hurts so much.

The red card brings a suspension, ruling him out of Bosnia and Herzegovina's final group game against Qatar — the one match on its schedule it genuinely fancied. And this is a team that does not score in open play.

It arrived having drawn a run of games 1-1, grinding out results rather than dominating anyone; the goals have been the problem all along. Bosnia and Herzegovina's most dangerous striker is a middle-aged 40-year-old Edin Džeko.

Strip out the man who holds the back together, and the margin for error disappears entirely. Bosnia and Herzegovina needed Muharemović for all 270 minutes of this group. Now, it'll have to do the hardest part without him.

4. Group B Just Flipped On Its Head

A day ago, all four teams in Group B sat level on a point apiece after two opening 1-1 draws. Not anymore.

Switzerland's four-goal haul rockets it to the top of the table and to the doorstep of the round of 32. Beat Canada in the finale, and it's likely through as group winners.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, by contrast, is suddenly staring at the exit: still on a single point, goal difference shredded and now without Muharemović for a must-win against Qatar. The table isn't fully set — Canada and Qatar meet Thursday, and that result, regardless of what it is, reshuffles everything beneath the Swiss.

But the headline is simple enough. Switzerland seized control of this group in 90 minutes, and Bosnia and Herzegovina's dream of a first-ever knockout berth just got a whole lot harder to reach.