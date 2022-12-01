World Cup Now: How dangerous can Morocco be in Round of 16?
Morocco defeated Canada on Thursday 2-1 and will now advance to the Round of 16 after going 2-1-0 in Group F.
Where does this team go from here? "World Cup Now" discussed Morocco's standing on Thursday.
Sacha Kljestan on Morocco: They win the group unexpectedly, but the note I had wrote down for them before the game was, "Play with the fighting spirit that you've played with for the first two games." And boy did they. They came out really quick and hard against Canada, and in the second half, defended for their lives. They almost got scored on once, but for the most part, made things so difficult for Canada. And I think that's been their recipe so far this tournament, and I think they can keep that going forward. We said, "Nobody wants to see Croatia." I wouldn't want to see Morocco, either. They are tough to beat, tough to break down.
Jimmy Conrad on Morocco: They've got some incredibly talented players. Walid Regragui, the manager of Morocco, came back and took the job. He brought back Hakim Ziyech, who's one of their more talented players. He brought back Mazraoui, who's one of their most talented outside backs. You add those two pieces. They had both been pushed out by the previous coach. You bring them back into the fold. You create this culture of positivity, which is what he's doing, and this is the result. They haven't lost since he took over. They've only given up one goal, which is an own goal.
Read more from the World Cup:
- USA's Tim Weah talks World Cup goal, beating Iran: ‘Moment of my life’
- Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino leaves role as Mexico coach following World Cup exit
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- Scouting USMNT's next World Cup foe: Are Dutch vulnerable?
- U.S. hero Christian Pulisic vows: ‘I’ll be ready on Saturday'
- ‘Everyone was executing their role’: USMNT adapts to lineup adjustments
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at just right time
- Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
- USMNT's World Cup message: We’re not done yet
- How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
- World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors win big with USMNT win over Iran, titles odds on move
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Week 13 NFL preview: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- College football bowl projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- NBA stock watch: Anteteokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for coach Gregg Berhalter
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at ‘just the right time’
- Christian Pulisic injury update: ‘Doing everything in my power’ to play vs Netherlands
- Mexico contends with World Cup heartache and four years of regret
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil overtakes France at No. 1
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.