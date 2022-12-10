FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Biggest takeaways from France's win over England 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

France defeated England on Saturday, becoming the first reigning champion to advance to the semifinal round in back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did it in 1998.

France kicked off the scoring in the first half with an early Aurélien Tchouaméni goal to set the tone. England came up with the equalizer in the second half when Bukayo Saka drew a foul and captain Harry Kane scored on a penalty kick against Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris , who became the most capped player in France men's national team history (143) with Saturday's start.

Olivier Giroud came up with the go-ahead goal for France late in the second half on a header. England was awarded its second penalty shortly after, and Kane had another chance at a PK goal, but this time it sailed over the net.

It all came down to Marcus Rashford , who had just checked in for England in the 85th minute. He was awarded a free kick in the last minute of stoppage time, but his shot was too high and went over the net, sealing France's win.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan broke down France's win and shared their biggest takeaways from this match against a tough England team.

Conrad: France has never lost a World Cup match that Kylian Mbappé has started. That is absolutely ridiculous — that's 10 games. France is also the first team to win a World Cup game despite giving away two penalties (since 1966). France is two wins away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. This wins means a lot. That said, Mbappé didn't really show up today. He's still threatening, but the fact that other people stepped up and scored goals, that's what makes France even more dangerous. Giroud was just next level.

Beasley: This was a great game. I really enjoyed this match. Two great, high-quality teams. The passing, the attacking, the defending — the commitment to defending on both sides of the ball I thought was amazing. You feel for players like Kane, but all credit to France. They hung in after, I thought, the second half went England's way.

Kljestan: These were two heavyweights — two of the best teams in this World Cup. That ball from Antoine Griezmann was world-class. My man Giroud — I love his story. I love that he's the late bloomer. He has been counted out time and time again, and he has continually produced and just does whatever he can for the team. Not only that, but the moment of the match in the 100th minute, he was back in his own box winning a header to clear the ball out of his box. This France team is very strong, and I can't wait for the semifinals.

I'm gutted for Harry Kane. I think he's a fantastic player. I've always been a big fan of his. I think he's a leader on and off the pitch. He stepped up, and I'm gutted for him because he had the courage to step up, but unfortunately he missed the penalty shot, and that's going to be something he remembers forever.

