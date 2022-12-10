FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Morocco continued its surprising World Cup run in Qatar by beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, No. 9 in FIFA's world rankings, 1-0 in a quarterfinal match Saturday.

Morocco, No. 22 in the FIFA World rankings, will play the winner of France-England in a semifinal on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions, with four wins and a draw in Qatar, are the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Besides the players, coaches, fans, and, well, the entire country of Morocco celebrating the achievement, bettors who backed Morocco are celebrating.

Coming into Saturday's game, Morocco was +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total) at FOX Bet in the three-way betting market to beat Portugal.

Big picture-wise, Morocco was +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total) at FOX Bet to win the World Cup entering the tournament. Those are the longest odds for a team to make the semifinals over the past 40 years, per Sports Odds History.

Morocco celebrates after defeating Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Morocco is the first African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals.

CURRENT ODDS AT FOX BET

Morocco to win 2022 World Cup (+900 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $100 total)

Those bettors who were on Morocco before the tournament started are two wins away from a very nice Christmas bonus.

And it's not too late to cash in on Morocco, which is now +900 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $100 total) to hoist the World Cup trophy.

"They only conceded one goal so far in the tournament that was an own goal, so aside from themselves, no rival team has scored any goals against the fighting Moroccans," FOX Bet sports trader Henrique Tartaro said. "Incredible story, you can't help but cheer for them.

"Their odds to win it all so far are as high as +900, still the underdogs, but that definitely won't stop them."

Portugal was playing in its sixth consecutive World Cup. The best showing for Seleção das Quinas ("The Selection of the Shields") was when Portugal finished fourth in 2006.

The team seemed to be in a state of shock after the loss.

"It seemed that something was very weird," Portugal defender and captain Pepe said. "We couldn't play (in) the second half because the referee kept stopping the game."

"This is a World Cup. It's not easy to be here and then someone like this referee comes here and doesn't allow us to play."

"But what can we do now? We're very, very sad. I think we had the team that could win it all, but unfortunately, we were unable to do so. I'm very angry, I'm very angry because they didn't let us play, the referee didn't let us play."

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights Portugal was able to get a few shots on net including one in extra time by Cristiano Ronaldo but nothing went through.

