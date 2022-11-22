World Cup highlights: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina, Messi in historic upset
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Argentina being stunned by Saudi Arabia, 2-1, snapping a 36-match unbeaten streak, the second longest such streak in international men's soccer history. Argentina would have tied the 37-match record held by Italy with a win or draw.
This is Argentina's first loss in a World Cup opener since 1990, a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. For perspective, Argentina has appeared in every World Cup in that span. Ironically, Argentina ended up making the final in 1990, but lost to Germany.
Argentina, which entered its opener with the third-shortest odds to win the entire World Cup, now faces an uphill battle to get out of Group C with massive games against Mexico and Poland looming in the coming days.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is the first team part of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to defeat Argentina in a World Cup match. It marks the fourth win ever for Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, improving their all-time record to 4-11-2 (W-L-D).
You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.
2nd minute: So close to an early goal!
It took just over 100 total seconds of 2022 World Cup play for Lionel Messi to record his first shot on goal, but a nice one-handed save from Saudi Arabia keeper Muhammad Al-Owais kept the game scoreless.
10th minute: Allow him to reintroduce himself
After Argentina was awarded a penalty kick after video review in the 10th minute, Messi stepped up and easily nailed his first goal of the 2022 World Cup.
22nd minute: Messi almost had another!
The Argentine star seemed to have a clean breakaway for his second goal of the game but was ruled just barely offsides. The ruling was upheld on VAR.
27th minute: Another near miss
Argentina was left searching for its second goal after this Lautaro Martinez score was also narrowly ruled offsides.
35th minute: Offside AGAIN
Argentina found the back of the net four times in the first half, but Messi's 10th minute penalty kick remains the only actual score thanks to three goals negated by offside calls.
Per OptaAnalyst, Argentina has been caught offside seven times in this match already. The last team to have more in a World Cup game were the Netherlands vs. Costa Rica in 2014 with 13 offside calls.
49th minute (first half extra time): Big loss for Saudis
Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj went down with an apparent injury just before the end of the first half. With the Saudis already under pressure thanks to Messi's early goal, it could be a huge blow for the underdogs' chances to pull off an upset.
48th minute (second half): Saudi Arabia ties it up!
Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri threads a beautiful ball to tie the score at one goal apiece and suddenly Argentina is on its heels.
53rd minute: Saudi Arabia takes the lead!
The Saudis are suddenly knocking on the door of one of the biggest World Cup upsets EVER after a laser from Salem Aldawsari to go up 2-1.
63rd minute: Huge save keeps the Saudis ahead
Another great save by Muhammad Al-Owais kept Saudi Arabia in the lead as Argentina pushed for an equalizer.
83rd minute: Near misses for Messi
Argentina is still looking to even the score and avoid a catastrophic upset, but Messi's free kick went above the crossbar and his header two minutes later was saved by Al-Owais.
92nd minute: INSANE save
An incredible save by Saudi Arabia's back line keeps them in the lead as Argentina continues to press for a goal:
101st minute: Another Saudi save for the upset!
Al-Owais made another incredible leaping save, helping Saudi Arabia pull off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Expert picks: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Young Player
- More expert picks: Dark horses and World Cup final favorites
- World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina
- USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener
- World Cup Daily: England has upper hand in Group B after USA-Wales draw
- A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
- England sends warning to Group B with blowout of Iran
- The 2022 World Cup is underway, and it's already a high-pressure street fight
- World Cup Daily: Enner Valencia makes an early bid for Golden Boot
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.