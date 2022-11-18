FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent.

Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?

Here is everything to know about Argentina:

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Highest finish: Two World Cup titles (1978, 1986)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +550

Key players: Lionel Messi , Ángel Di María , Lautaro Martínez

What we're excited to watch: Messi, of course. He's already one of the greatest to ever play the game, but can the 35-year-old win a title in what he already has said will be his final World Cup?

What success looks like: Winning the World Cup would further cement Messi's legacy and get fans off his back in always comparing him to Diego Maradona , who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup. Perhaps the time has finally come. After all, La Albiceleste has won 35 straight games dating back to 2019, including the 2021 Copa America title with a win over Brazil .

Achilles' heel: Years and years of heartbreak. Messi has played in five World Cups with uber-talented teammates, and what does Argentina have to show for it? Zero titles. Will this tournament be any different?

X-Factor: It's all about Messi and all bets are off when you have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on your team.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Lionel Messi

