FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Argentina

22 mins ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. 

Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?

Here is everything to know about Argentina:

Three Things You Need To Know About Argentina

Three Things You Need To Know About Argentina
Alexi Lalas breaks down three things you need to know about Argentina ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Highest finish: Two World Cup titles (1978, 1986)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +550

Key players: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez 

What we're excited to watch: Messi, of course. He's already one of the greatest to ever play the game, but can the 35-year-old win a title in what he already has said will be his final World Cup?

What success looks like: Winning the World Cup would further cement Messi's legacy and get fans off his back in always comparing him to Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup. Perhaps the time has finally come. After all, La Albiceleste has won 35 straight games dating back to 2019, including the 2021 Copa America title with a win over Brazil.

Achilles' heel: Years and years of heartbreak. Messi has played in five World Cups with uber-talented teammates, and what does Argentina have to show for it? Zero titles. Will this tournament be any different?

X-Factor: It's all about Messi and all bets are off when you have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on your team.

Group C Preview: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland

Group C Preview: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Lionel Messi

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Poland
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Poland

7 mins ago
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Mexico
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Mexico

23 mins ago
World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group C Team Guides: Saudi Arabia

34 mins ago
World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: Wales
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: Wales

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: England
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: England

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes