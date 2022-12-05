FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Daily: Brazil, Croatia take different paths to quarters 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While Brazil hardly broke a sweat against South Korea on Monday, Croatia had to go to penalties with Japan to secure its spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The two winners will now face off Friday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday and what to watch for Tuesday.

Croatia 1 (3), Japan 1 (1)

Japan proved to be a formidable opponent for Croatia in the 90 minutes of regulation and the 30 minutes of extra time.

When it came time to take penalties, however, Japan looked like it was out of its comfort zone, missing three of its four attempts. It was a heartbreaking end to the Samurai Blue's incredible run.

Japan-Croatia highlights Croatia edged Japan on penalty kicks.

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Maybe South Korea wasn't the best litmus test for Brazil in its round of 16 match. But make no mistake: Nothing about the way Brazil has played through its four matches suggests it's not capable of sustaining its dominance, especially with Neymar back in the fold.

Croatia will have to be much better than it was against Japan if it wants to avoid being the latest spectator to Brazil's Carnival.

Brazil-South Korea highlights Brazil scored four goals in a brilliant display to cruise to victory.

SAVE OF THE DAY

Japan didn't exactly test Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, but you can only save the shots that come your way, and Livaković got his hand on three of Japan's four penalty kicks Monday.

GOAL AND ASSIST OF THE DAY

Richarlison has the goal of the tournament thus far, and he might have picked up the second-best Monday. Unlike his brilliant volley to himself in the group stage, though, Richarlison's goal against South Korea was a total team effort — joga bonito at its finest — which is why it's the goal AND the assist of the day.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

It's not every day you see managers celebrate with their team, let alone samba, but Brazilian coach Tite couldn't help himself with his team up 3-0.

Morocco vs. Spain , 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Morocco doesn't have the reputation that Spain does, but it undoubtedly has the talent to compete with the former World Cup champions. Expect this one to be close, and a lot of fun.

Portugal vs. Switzerland , 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Portugal exceeded expectations in the group stage, which sounds silly because of the world-class players it has on its roster, but it's true.

A win against a tight-knit Switzerland side might catapult Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. into the contender conversation.

