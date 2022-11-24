FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 top plays: Switzerland-Cameroon battling early
FIFA World Cup 2022

13 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Switzerland-Cameroon in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's group stage action.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Cameroon ready to go

The Cameroonian players were excited to say the least when they stepped off the bus at the stadium for their first match of the 2022 World Cup. 

10': Chances for Cameroon early, but no dice

Bryan Mbeumo's shot was stopped by Yann Sommer and while Karl Toko-Ekambi got the rebound, his shot sailed over the net to keep it scoreless early. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Read more from the World Cup:

