World Cup 2022 top plays: Switzerland-Cameroon battling early
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Switzerland-Cameroon in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!
Here are the top plays from Thursday's group stage action.
Cameroon ready to go
The Cameroonian players were excited to say the least when they stepped off the bus at the stadium for their first match of the 2022 World Cup.
10': Chances for Cameroon early, but no dice
Bryan Mbeumo's shot was stopped by Yann Sommer and while Karl Toko-Ekambi got the rebound, his shot sailed over the net to keep it scoreless early.
Stay tuned for updates!
