World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Croatia

Japan, the surprise winner of Group E, takes on Croatia, the surprise runner-up in 2018, in a round-of-16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Japan finished first in Group E with six points, beating Germany and Spain and losing against Costa Rica

Japan is in the round of 16 for the fourth time – it previously reached the knockout stage in 2002, 2010 and 2018.

Croatia finished second in Group F with five points, beating Canada and tying Morocco and Belgium. Croatian previously reached this stage in 1998 en route to finishing third.

Croatia is led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. To go along with Modric, it has Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Tottenham's Ivan Perisic and Zenit St. Petersburg defender Dejan Lovren

Japan beat Spain with one of the signature – and controversial – goals of the tournament.

As the ball was rolling on the end line by the Spain goal, Kaoru Mitoma got his boot on the ball, flicking it to teammate Ao Tanaka, who knocked the ball into the goal. After a lengthy video review, it was ruled a goal.

Croatia comes into this match as a favorite.

Here's how to bet the Japan-Croatia match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds. 

Japan advances to the knockout stage after winning Group E.

Japan vs. Croatia (10 a.m. ET Monday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total) 
Croatia: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total) 
Draw: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total) 

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total) 
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total) 

Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final group stage matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

