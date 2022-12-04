World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Croatia
Japan, the surprise winner of Group E, takes on Croatia, the surprise runner-up in 2018, in a round-of-16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Japan finished first in Group E with six points, beating Germany and Spain and losing against Costa Rica.
Japan is in the round of 16 for the fourth time – it previously reached the knockout stage in 2002, 2010 and 2018.
Croatia finished second in Group F with five points, beating Canada and tying Morocco and Belgium. Croatian previously reached this stage in 1998 en route to finishing third.
Croatia is led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. To go along with Modric, it has Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Tottenham's Ivan Perisic and Zenit St. Petersburg defender Dejan Lovren.
Japan beat Spain with one of the signature – and controversial – goals of the tournament.
As the ball was rolling on the end line by the Spain goal, Kaoru Mitoma got his boot on the ball, flicking it to teammate Ao Tanaka, who knocked the ball into the goal. After a lengthy video review, it was ruled a goal.
Croatia comes into this match as a favorite.
Here's how to bet the Japan-Croatia match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds.
Japan vs. Croatia (10 a.m. ET Monday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Croatia: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Draw: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Bradley Chubb's trade to Miami shook him. Now he feels an injection of new life
- College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State in final four
- Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom's injury history in favor of generational talent
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks navigating trade landscape
- After painful knockout, U.S. players take moment to appreciate World Cup journey
- USMNT optimistic about future: 'We can be giants eventually'
- Christian Pulisic's greatness shouldn't be expected to patch USMNT's most glaring hole
- U.S. players support Gregg Berhalter's return as coach
- Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham showing superstar composure for England
- College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!