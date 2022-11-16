FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT's Weston McKennie salutes military members in Qatar ahead of World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT's Weston McKennie salutes military members in Qatar ahead of World Cup

1 hour ago

Weston McKennie knows what it means to represent the United States.

The United States Men's National Team midfielder is the son of an Air Force officer and spent part of his childhood in Germany while his father was stationed at Ramstein Air Base. While he was there, the McKennies and other military families received a visit from USMNT players such as Landon Donovan during the 2006 World Cup. The visit created a long-lasting impact on the star soccer player.

The 24-year-old McKennie is now a key part of the USMNT's 2022 World Cup hopes and got to pay it forward in Qatar recently by addressing military members from nearby Al Udeid Air Base.

Related: USMNT hopes ride on Christian Pulisic-Weston McKennie-Tyler Adams friendship

"We want to say thank you to you guys," McKennie said. "We're going to do our best to represent you guys and represent the country the best way that we can and the best way that you deserve."

Military members stationed at Al Udeid Air Base also recently received a visit from the FOX NFL Sunday crew, as Curt Menefee, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer provided NFL coverage from the base Sunday. FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter also stopped by to preview the World Cup and lead some U-S-A chants.

Gregg Berhalter, Alexi Lalas lead U-S-A chants

Gregg Berhalter, Alexi Lalas lead U-S-A chants
Gregg Berhalter and Alexi Lalas join the "Fox NFL Sunday" crew to preview the USMNT's World Cup Hopes.

The USMNT opens World Cup group stage play against Wales at 2 p.m. ET Monday on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Read more about the 2022 World Cup:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Betting primer, plus who the sharps are wagering on
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Betting primer, plus who the sharps are wagering on

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador

2 hours ago
Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone

3 hours ago
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes