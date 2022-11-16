FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022: Wales coach eyes 'maximum points' against U.S. in opener 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the United States men’s team prepares for its first World Cup in eight years, reality dictates that American soccer now generates more respect from around the world than ever before. Even that, however, didn’t prevent Gregg Berhalter’s squad from receiving a little shade — from opening-game opponent Wales.

When meeting with reporters, Wales head coach Robert Page left no doubt that he expects his team to beat the U.S. in a Nov. 21 (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) clash many believe could decide second place and a qualifying position out of Group B.

"It will be nice if (Wales and England) both have maximum points going into that final game, and we’re challenging for top spot in the group," Page said, knowing that his team meets the USA, Iran and England, in that order. "I just have to focus on getting maximum points from those first two games."

2022 FIFA World Cup preview: U.S. vs. Wales Stu Holden joins Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to discuss what the U.S. should expect vs. Wales.

Page also indicated that the extra star power on Wales’ squad — with respect to USA’s Christian Pulisic, Wales' Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are probably the two highest-profile players in the matchup — could provide a telling edge.

"Big players step up for big occasions," Page added. "We’ve said it with Aaron in the past — and it’s no different with Gareth. Opposing (coaches) will look at the team sheet and if they see his name on the team sheet they know at any moment he can win a game for you."

Page’s bullish stance is not unheard of but is a little out of keeping for head coaches in the week before a World Cup. Typically, the men in charge tend to downplay things to avoid inviting undue pressure or inflammatory headlines. However, with Wales appearing in its first World Cup since 1958, Page’s agenda might be slightly different from the norm, as BBC Wales correspondent Peter Shuttleworth told me via telephone.

"I think Page is just trying to give his team confidence … that he has confidence in them," Shuttleworth said. "He is trying to talk his team up a bit. He has got to be bullish to build them up. This is our first World Cup for 64 years, he has got to galvanize a nation and show we belong. The first game is the pivotal one, and he realizes that.

"He has got to be careful that Wales don’t have an inferiority complex and this is one way of managing that."

Three things to know about Wales Alexi Lalas breaks down Wales, which is returning to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

By comparison, Gareth Southgate, coach of overwhelming group favorite England, was full of respect for the American squad and especially Pulisic, who cost Chelsea a $100 million transfer fee but has been restricted to mainly sub appearances of late.

Southgate has repeatedly asserted the belief that Group B is a significant challenge, and that Berhalter, with whom he is friends, has a squad not to be taken lightly.

"(Pulisic) is a very good player," Southgate told ESPN. "He's someone you've got to be aware of and got to be ready for."

That said, having come within 20 minutes of reaching the final four years ago, then losing the final of the European Championships on penalty kicks, Southgate has high overall ambitions for his players.

"The (players) have reached a semifinal and a final, so they will be disappointed if they achieved less in Qatar," he told European reporters last week.

Charlie Wyett, football writer for London’s Sun newspaper, said Southgate’s respectful remarks towards the Americans were in keeping with the way he does business.

"Southgate is a politician because you have to be, to be England manager," Wyett told me. "He knows how to play the game. He is way too clever to be drawn into saying something that could give motivation to the other team.

"He knows England are the favorites and that they are expected to beat the USA comfortably. But he’s not a disrespectful guy, he is going to say the right things. He has his own pressure to deal with. England fans have a downer on Southgate — and on the England team — at the moment."

Top 50 World Cup players: Gareth Bale at No. 42 Wales' Gareth Bale is known for his technical ability, speed and finishing touch, making him No. 42 on Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

From the USA’s third group opponent, Iran, there has been mostly radio silence until the past few days. Iran’s squad announcement was even delayed due to a controversy over political comments made by star striker Sardar Azmoun in relation to the widespread public protests currently sweeping his country.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz did try to strike an optimistic tone, but leveled much of his commentary towards first opponent England, which he said "can be beaten."

As for Berhalter, his preferred tack is most similar to the Southgate mold, wishing to avoid providing bulletin board material for an opponent.

He will know, however, just like Page, Southgate and Queiroz, that the first game of any World Cup is of monumental importance. FOX Bet has the Americans at +145 to beat Wales, with Page’s team at +180, and a draw at +187.

But when it comes to the cauldron of World Cup competition, and it's time to deliver, odds, words, and other external factors ultimately count for nothing.

Read more:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more