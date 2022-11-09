FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Christian Pulisic? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Christian Pulisic

Age: 24

Birthplace: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Club: Chelsea F.C.

Position: Winger

Team role: Star

USMNT caps: 51

The USMNT’s headliner, Pulisic is also the squad’s most dangerous attacking player when at his match-winning best. The shifty winger, who can unbalance even the stoutest defense with his one-on-one dribbling, broke into the senior team at German talent mill Borussia Dortmund at age 16 nearly seven years ago and hasn’t looked back.

Pulisic moved to current club Chelsea on a $73 million transfer in 2019, and in 2021 he became the first American man to play in and win the UEFA Champions League. Days later, he buried the winning penalty kick for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Nations League final win over blood rival Mexico. He also scored the back-breaking second goal in the 2-0 "dos a cero" victory against El Tri in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Pulisic has struggled for playing time with Chelsea this season, both under former manager Thomas Tuchel and current boss Graham Potter. He therefore has plenty to prove at his first World Cup and will be looking to play a leading role for the Americans in Qatar — not least against an England team featuring several of his club teammates.



Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

