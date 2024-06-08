Uruguay calls up Luis Suarez to play in his fifth Copa América
Luis Suárez, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, will play in his fifth Copa América.
The 37-year-old Suarez, who plays for Inter Miami, was in the 26-man squad named by national coach Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday.
Suárez said on social media he was "very happy and proud" to be picked.
Uruguay faces the host United States, Bolivia and Panama in Group C.
"Let's go Uruguay, let's go," Suarez wrote.
He won the Copa America in 2011 and was the player of the tournament. He was picked for 2016 but injury kept him on the bench, and played in 2019 and 2021 when they reached the quarterfinals. He did not play in 2015 because he was suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Uruguay beating Mexico 4-0 with a hat trick from Darwin Núñez, in a friendly on Wednesday in Denver. Núñez, from Liverpool, will play in his first Copa América.
Among those to miss out were Liverpool striker Luciano Rodríguez and Orlando City midfielder Facundo Torres.
Uruguay's Copa opener is against Panama on June 21 in Miami.
FULL ROSTER
Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (International), Santiago Melé (Junior), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon).
Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Matías Viña (Flamengo), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitán Nández (Cagliari).
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Paranaense).
Forwards: Brian Rodríguez (América), Brian Ocampo (Cádiz), Facundo Pellistri (Granada), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Cristián Olivera (Dallas), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) Luis Suárez (Inter Miami).
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Messi favored to win, Brazil closing in
Summer of Stars on FOX: Daily schedule for Copa América and Euro 2024
2024 Copa América Schedule: Dates, TV channel and how to watch
-
2024 Copa América: Predicting the USMNT's 23-man roster
Which USMNT lineup spots are up for grabs as Copa América approaches?
2024 Copa América stadiums, locations and host cities
-
USMNT's Josh Sargent out for Colombia friendly, could miss Copa America
Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano left off of Mexico's Copa América squad
Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024
-
2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Messi favored to win, Brazil closing in
Summer of Stars on FOX: Daily schedule for Copa América and Euro 2024
2024 Copa América Schedule: Dates, TV channel and how to watch
-
2024 Copa América: Predicting the USMNT's 23-man roster
Which USMNT lineup spots are up for grabs as Copa América approaches?
2024 Copa América stadiums, locations and host cities
-
USMNT's Josh Sargent out for Colombia friendly, could miss Copa America
Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano left off of Mexico's Copa América squad
Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024