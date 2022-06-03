UEFA Nations League: Denmark, Netherlands, Austria earn wins

Karim Benzema took a shot for France early, but it was blocked. He followed that up with another quick attempt — a header that missed just to the left — but he showed off some fancy footwork in the process.
Goal!
Benzema was finally able to connect in the 51st minute, giving France a 1-0 edge.
Karim Benzema embarrasses Denmark to help France grab a 1-0 lead
Karim Benzema fooled Denmark's backline en route to a goal in the 51st minute of the UEFA Nations League.
Steven Bergwijn kicked off the scoring in this one, as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.
Steven Bergwijn pulls off a moment of brilliance, gives the Netherlands a 1-0 lead vs. Belgium
Steven Bergwijn helped Netherlands grab a 1-0 lead vs. Belgium, thanks to a beautiful outside-the-box goal in the 40th minute.
Netherlands take off
The Netherlands went on a huge run in the second half, scoring three goals in 14 minutes. First, Memphis Depay, assisted by Steven Berghuis with a through ball following a fast break, put his team up 2-0.
Memphis Depay's clinical finish helps the Netherlands grab a 2-0 lead
Memphis Depay scored a goal in the 51st minute to help the Netherlands grab a 2-0 lead over Belgium.
Then, Denzel Dumfries got in on the action with this goal from very close range to make it 3-0.
Denzel Dumfries extends the Netherlands' lead to 3-0 vs. Belgium
Denzel Dumfries gives the Netherlands a commanding 3-0 lead over Belgium.
The Netherlands took a 4-0 lead when Depay followed that up with his second goal of the match.
Memphis Depay scores again to make it 4-0 vs. Belgium
Memphis Depay makes it a 4-0, as the Netherlands continue to shut out Belgium.
Too little, too late
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi added a last-minute goal to avoid a shutout, but the rally ended there.