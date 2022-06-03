UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Denmark, Netherlands, Austria earn wins 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Friday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

The action involved a thrilling match at the iconic Stade de France, where Denmark took down France, 2-1. Elsewhere, on FS1, the Netherlands dominated Belgium in Brussels, while Austria shut out Croatia in Osijek.

Here are the top plays.

Denmark 2, France 1 (League A)

France gets going

Karim Benzema took a shot for France early, but it was blocked. He followed that up with another quick attempt — a header that missed just to the left — but he showed off some fancy footwork in the process.

Goal!

Benzema was finally able to connect in the 51st minute, giving France a 1-0 edge.

Denmark answers

Andreas Cornelius, assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a through ball, equalized things for Denmark.

Another one!

Cornelius gave Denmark the lead, 2-1, with his second goal of the match in the 88th minute.

Netherlands 4, Belgium 1 (League A)

Goal!

Steven Bergwijn kicked off the scoring in this one, as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Netherlands take off

The Netherlands went on a huge run in the second half, scoring three goals in 14 minutes. First, Memphis Depay, assisted by Steven Berghuis with a through ball following a fast break, put his team up 2-0.

Then, Denzel Dumfries got in on the action with this goal from very close range to make it 3-0.

The Netherlands took a 4-0 lead when Depay followed that up with his second goal of the match.

Too little, too late

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi added a last-minute goal to avoid a shutout, but the rally ended there.

Austria 3, Croatia 0 (League A)

Austria strikes first

Marko Arnautovic came up big for Austria, delivering the first goal of the match in the 41st minute.

Second-half surge

Austria came out hot in the second half, scoring twice in three minutes, courtesy of Marcel Sabitzer and Michael Gregoritsch, en route to a 3-0 shutout.

Here's a look at the rest of Friday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Moldova 2, Liechtenstein 0 (League D)

Goal!

A penalty was awarded for Moldova just four minutes into this one against Liechtenstein, and the away team took a 1-0 lead thanks to Ion Nicolaescu, who found the back of the net on the penalty kick.

Shutout

Vadim Bolohan sealed the victory with a header in extra time, as Moldova pulled off a shutout.

Slovakia 1, Belarus 0 (League C)

Sealing the deal

Tomas Suslov's cross fueled Slovakia's 1-0 victory over Belarus, who failed to get on the board.

Kazakhstan 2, Azerbaijan 0 (League C)

Double trouble

Kazakhstan shut out Azerbaijan in this one, thanks to two big-time goals from Abat Aimbetov.

Latvia 3, Andorra 0 (League D)

Third time's the charm

It was another shutout on Friday, as Latvia defeated Andorra, 3-0, with goals courtesy of Roberts Uldriķis and Jānis Ikaunieks.

