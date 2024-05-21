UEFA Euro
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford left off England's provisional Euro 2024 team
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford left off England's provisional Euro 2024 team

Published May. 21, 2024

Marcus Rashford was left off England's provisional squad for the European Championship on Tuesday.

The Manchester United striker has paid the price for a disappointing season at the club level and was not part of Gareth Southgate's 33-man squad.

Jordan Henderson and Reece James were also left out.

But Rashford is arguably the biggest name to be omitted - especially after enjoying a career-best campaign two season's ago when scoring 34 goals for club and country.

It has been a different story over the past year when he has managed just eight goals for a United team which suffered its lowest-ever Premier League finish - eighth.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

