Lionel Messi claims he was never recognized by PSG for World Cup win

Lionel Messi claims that Paris Saint-German never honored him for Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory. Messi was responsible for two goals and a converted penalty in a shootout with France during the final, which Argentina won 4-2.

"I was the only player that didn't get [club] recognition." Messi said in a recent interview with ESPN. "It was understandable… because us [Argentina], they [France] didn't retain the World Cup."

Messi admitted that adapting to PSG was difficult, and stated there was a fracture within the fan base throughout his two seasons with the club. Messi ultimately decided to leave and sign with Inter Miami when his contract expired in June.

"It happened like that. It was not what I expected, but I always say things happen for a reason." Messi told ESPN when asked if he regretted his initial move to Paris. "Even if I wasn't well there, it happened that I was world champion while I was there."

In the meantime, Messi is enjoying his experience with his new MLS club.

"I love what I do," Messi said, per ESPN. "I enjoy playing, and now it's a different way. That is why I made the decision to come to Miami and not continue my career elsewhere: You experience it a different way."

Messi's contract with Inter Miami lasts through December 2025, and he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

"I haven't thought about it [retiring], I don't want to think about it because I want to continue to enjoy what I do." Messi said. "I took an important step by leaving Europe and coming here, and I don't want to think about the next step."

Messi has confirmed that he will play in the 2024 Copa América, but hasn't decided whether he will participate in the 2026 World Cup.

"I do think about the Copa América." Messi said. "After the Copa América, we will see, it depends on how I feel. I will see how I feel day by day; there are three years to go."

