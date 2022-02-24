National Hockey League NHL Odds: Lines, betting on who skates away with Hart Trophy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Can the Edmonton Oilers have a Hart Trophy winner (presented to the most valuable player to his team) for the third year in a row?

It could happen as Connor McDavid (+175) and Leon Draisaitl (+650) are among the betting favorites to win the Hart Trophy at FOX Bet.

The Oilers dominated the NHL in Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier glory days, winning five Stanley Cups from 1984-90.

Forwards McDavid and Draisaitl are the latest version of Edmonton's dynamic duo as they won the Hart Trophy the previous two seasons (McDavid last season, Draisaitl in 2019-20).

Edmonton currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"Without a doubt, they will keep their favorite spot if the Oilers find their form," FOX Bet sports trader Olegs Nikolajevs said.

Three players are ahead of the pack in the NHL scoring race this season.

McDavid, the top pick in the 2015 draft, and Draisaitl, the third pick in 2014, are tied with 73 points.

The 25-year-old McDavid, a five-time All-Star, has 28 goals and 45 assists this season and won his first Hart Trophy for the 2016-17 season.

Draisaitl, 26, has a league-high 35 goals and 38 assists and is a three-time All-Star.

Right behind the Edmonton duo is Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, the third pick in 2011 and a two-time All-Star. Huberdeau, 28, easily leads the NHL with 55 assists to go with 17 goals (72 points).

Voters are impressed by the player who puts the puck into the net, not the player who sets up the goal, Nikolajevs explained.

"Lack of scoring goals may cost him even if the Florida Panthers continue to hold the top spot in the East," he said.

The sentimental favorite may be veteran Washington Capitals veteran left wing Alex Ovechkin, the top pick in 2004. He is tied for sixth in scoring (31 goals, 31 assists, 62 points).

Ovechkin, 36, has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (leading goal scorer) a record nine times. Ovechkin won the Hart Trophy three times (2008, 2009, 2013) and is a 12-time All-Star.

Ovechkin, with 761 career goals, is five behind former Pittsburgh Penguins star Jaromir Jagr for third all-time.

"In such a close race and no obvious candidate, they can create a nice story by awarding that to the ‘Great Eight’ this season," Nikolajevs said.

ODDS TO WIN THE HART TROPHY (via FOX Bet) *

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers center +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals left wing +350 (bet $10 to win $45)

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers left wing +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers center/left wing +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs center +750 (bet $10 to win $85)

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild left wing +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche center +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers center +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche right wing +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche defenseman +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins right wing +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers left wing +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins center +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins left wing +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning center +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes center +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings center +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Adam Fox, New York Rangers defenseman +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning center +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)



*Odds as of 2/24/2022

Here are the past 25 Hart Trophy winners:

2021 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers center

2020 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers center

2019 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing

2018 Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils left wing

2017 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers center

2016 Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks right wing

2015 Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens goaltender

2014 Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins center

2013 Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals left wing

2012 Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center

2011 Corey Perry, Anaheim Ducks

2010 Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks center

2009 Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals left wing

2008 Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals left wing

2007 Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins center

2006 Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins/San Jose Sharks center

2005 Not awarded due to lockout

2004 Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing

2003 Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche center

2002 Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens goaltender

2001 Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche center

2000 Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues defenseman

1999 Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing

1998 Dominic Hasek, Buffalo Sabres goaltender

1997 Dominic Hasek, Buffalo Sabres goaltender

