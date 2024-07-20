National Football League Why Green Bay's Jordan Love will be the NFL's 'next great quarterback' Published Jul. 20, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All eyes are on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love this season, with the 25-year-old in line for a new deal and the franchise aiming for its second playoff berth in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Some are even referring to Love as the NFL's "next great quarterback," and former Super Bowl champion wideout Plaxico Burress explained why on a recent edition of "The Carton Show."

"This young man is on a trajectory to be the next great quarterback in this league, and I say that because when I watch him throw the football and I watch him read defenses and I watch how fast the ball comes out of his hand — he knows what's going on," Burress said. "He had the opportunity to sit behind Aaron Rodgers for those four or five years, and this man is in prime-time mode for the next decade.

"I'm telling you, he is going to take off."

Love finished the regular season with 4,159 passing yards (seventh-most in the NFL) and 32 touchdowns (second-most), while completing 64.2% of his passes. Green Bay's (10-9) postseason ended in a divisional-round loss to San Francisco.

Skip Bayless agreed with Burress and revealed that he'll be purchasing Love's No. 10 jersey ahead of the 2024 season.

"There's just something about Jordan Love that I love," Bayless said. "He's going to be the next great quarterback because he went on a roll late last season. They (the Packers) went 6-2. … Over that span, Jordan Love threw 18 touchdowns to two interceptions.

"Jordan Love is it."

Love signed a two-year contract with Green Bay last offseason that gave him a raise and bought out his fifth-year option.

It's widely speculated that Love will soon become the highest-paid QB in the league after Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence received a five-year, $275 million extension — with $200 million guaranteed and $142 million paid at signing — in June, giving him an average annual salary of roughly $55 million. Similarly, Detroit's Jared Goff inked a four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed in May. That said, it's likely that Love will receive a similar — if not better — deal in the near future, which would effectively make him the league's highest-paid player.

Both the Packers and Love have said that they want to get a deal done before the start of training camp, but there reportedly "hasn't been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal." Still, there's no indication that Love intends to hold out from camp in the meantime while the two sides continue negotiating.

