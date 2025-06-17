National Football League Dart the Next Eli? 1 Rookie on Each NFL Team That Conjures Up a Franchise Star Updated Jun. 19, 2025 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Over the past quarter-century of evaluating college prospects for the NFL, I have learned one fundamental truth: there is no such thing as a sure thing.

Sometimes, players with all the preferred traits struggle. And sometimes, those lacking tools surprise and become very effective pros. No one really knows who is going to be the best player from a given class until they actually prove it during NFL games.

But some players seemingly drip with potential. Their future looks so bright that it's almost difficult to imagine them not enjoying success in the NFL. Those players are the focus of this article, one which links current rookies of all 32 teams to some of the biggest names in their respective franchise’s history.

It is admittedly presumptuous to compare unproven rookies to legends. But with a little luck, the prospects listed below could wind up being linked to them one day, as the best players for their clubs since.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Nolen exploded for Ole Miss a year ago, earning consensus All-American honors after finishing third in the nation with 14.5 tackles for loss. His initial explosiveness, agility and effort should make him a frequent big-play candidate in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, perhaps ultimately mirroring the career of the similarly gifted Dockett, a three-time Pro Bowler who spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Cardinals.

It seems like the Falcons have been searching for an elite pass rusher ever since Beasley led the NFL in sacks (15.5) and forced fumbles (six) back in 2016. At 6-5 and 245 pounds, Pearce is significantly longer and leaner than Beasley, but he offers similar burst, closing speed and, unfortunately, volatility. He projects as a possible 10-plus sack threat early in his career.

Even among the icons listed in this article, Suggs is one of a handful of true legends — a future Hall of Famer whose presence on and off the field made him one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Green needs to answer questions about his maturity, but he led the country in sacks and tackles for loss last year for a very simple reason — he is the best edge defender in this class, winning not only with burst but a powerful bull rush and clever counters.

Struggles with durability have limited White in recent years, but he was one of the NFL’s elite cover corners during his rookie contract in Buffalo, finishing as runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and earning All-Pro honors in 2019 when he led the league in interceptions (six). Hairston’s combine-leading 4.28-second 40-yard dash time translates to the field, where he easily keeps up with receivers and has the soft hands to punish quarterbacks for challenging him.

Carolina Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMillan — Steve Smith

With a deceptive gliding gait, soft hands of his own and impressive body control, McMillan’s flashes are lightning bright. With all due respect to last year’s top pick, Xavier Legette, McMillan was drafted at No. 8 overall to be Carolina’s No. 1 target. If McMillan learns to play with the same tenacity and competitiveness that thrilled Panthers fans for years, he might be able to snatch Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and, in doing so, help Young and the Panthers shake their critics.

Chicago Bears: OT Ozzy Trapilo — Kyle Long

While top pick Colston Loveland warrants a shoutout, most realize that if Caleb Williams is really going to take a leap in Year 2, it will have more to do with an improved Bears’ offensive line rather than Chicago’s pass-catchers or playcaller. I’m not convinced that Trapilo will be a star in the NFL, but Chicago doesn’t need him to be. The Bears could just use some consistency. And a star tackle wouldn’t be a bad thing, either. Long is the only tackle in the modern era from Chicago to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals: G Dylan Fairchild — Max Montoya

Cincinnati has dedicated a lot of draft picks and money to its skill positions and is now hoping that Fairchild can step right into a starting role as a rookie. He was overshadowed for much of his time at Georgia, and the megawatt star power in Cincinnati guarantees the same will occur with the Bengals, even if he plays well as a rookie. I like his bulk, strength, agility and mentality and think he’ll prove a longtime starter, perhaps emerging as the best guard for the Bengals since Montoya, the only player at this position ever selected to the Pro Bowl from Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns: DT Mason Graham — Michael Dean Perry

One could make the argument for either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders for this spot, but the Browns have such a logjam at quarterback that no one is getting the reps they should. That won’t be the case with Graham, who offers both a high floor that will virtually guarantee him a starting spot as a rookie and a high upside. Graham’s quickness, balance and instincts should allow him to eat up the single-team blocks surely coming his way due to the presence of Myles Garrett. And Graham plays with the heaving-running motor that will make him a fan favorite, just as Dean Perry was in earning six Pro Bowl nods over his 10-year NFL career.

Dallas Cowboys: G Tyler Booker — Larry Allen

With 10 interior offensive linemen earning at least one Pro Bowl nod for Dallas since their last Super Bowl victory in 1996, few teams have enjoyed better blockers over the past 30 years than the Cowboys. Zack Martin might very well have been the best of them, with the seven-time All-Pro a shoo-in for Canton someday. Booker’s size and physicality could make him an even more intimidating presence, however, and perhaps no blocker in the entire NFL bulldozed opponents more consistently than Allen.

Denver Broncos: RB RJ Harvey — Terrell Davis

The Broncos have enjoyed quite the stable of running backs since Davis retired in 2001, with Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee, C.J. Anderson and Philip Lindsay each earning Pro Bowl nods. None, however, starred for more than a year or two, which is where I think the still-ascending Harvey can distinguish himself. I love his contact balance and desire. I see him as a potential longtime standout in Sean Payton’s offense.

Detroit Lions: G Tate Ratledge — Kevin Glover

The Lions boast one of the NFL’s better offensive lines, but going back to the last century, their play at tackle and center has been better than at guard. Glover played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons at center and each of his three Pro Bowl nods came at the pivot, but he started 26 games over the 1986–88 seasons at guard. Ratledge is a potentially dominant blocker who, with greater durability, also has the look of a long-time pillar up front.

With all due respect to the current Packers’ receiving corps, no one truly stepped up to replace Davante Adams’ production, leaving a massive target share potentially available for Golden to exploit. The fastest offensive player at this year’s combine, Golden has the 4.29-second speed to take full advantage of Jordan Love’s big arm and defenses crowding the line of scrimmage to slow Josh Jacobs.

In the 23-year history of the Houston Texans, Brown is the only offensive tackle selected by the club to ever make a Pro Bowl. I’m dating myself with this evaluation, but I remember Brown as a highly athletic but very raw blocker and a surprising first-round selection out of Virginia Tech. Ersery slipped to the second round but offers a similar blend of size and agility. I think he’s going to become a rock up front for Houston.

Indianapolis Colts: Edge JT Tuimoloau — Dwight Freeney

I think the Colts’ top pick in 2024, fellow edge defender Laiatu Latu, is on the verge of a breakout season. Tuimoloau, though, may boast an even higher upside. Tuimoloau isn’t as explosive off the ball, but he has an impressive combination of length and strength, which allows him to manhandle would-be blockers, and he has a knack for making big plays at critical moments. Neither seems likely to challenge Freeney’s seven seasons of 10-plus sacks over their respective careers, but don’t be surprised if both emerge as longtime starters and fan favorites for their steady, tough play.

Ramsey is the only defensive back ever drafted by the Jaguars to have been named a Pro Bowler multiple times. At the risk of venturing into hyperbole, Hunter is even more athletic and instinctive. His ability to play both sides of the ball is unprecedented, and I believe he’ll ultimately be viewed as one of the greatest players in this franchise’s history.

For Saints fans, it might seem darn near sacrilegious to list Roaf with the Chiefs, given that he was drafted by New Orleans and earned Pro Bowl honors in seven of his nine seasons in the Bayou. Roaf was just as effective in his final four years in Kansas City, however, earning Pro Bowl nods after each of those seasons, as well. Simmons is the polar opposite of Roaf in style, winning with sheer agility rather than ballast and power. But he, too, looks like a potential annual all-star candidate.

It might take Bech a bit to develop a rapport with Geno Smith, as the latter typically likes to wait until his receivers are open before throwing it to them. Bech lacks the elite suddenness to leave cornerbacks flailing and "always be open," but he plays big and has excellent body control, consistently winning on 50-50 balls. The Browns have been searching for a true No. 1 for decades and Bech has the ball skills and mentality to win big in Vegas.

With all due respect to Pro Bowlers Melvin Gordon and Ryan Mathews, you’ll have to go back to Tomlinson to find a bell-cow back for the Chargers so perfectly suited to his team’s offense as Hampton is with Jim Harbaugh. The six-foot, 221-pounder offers the size and power to carry the load as a masher inside, but he’s also a legitimate breakaway threat. Hampton has All-Pro upside and could be the centerpiece of the ground-oriented attack that pushes the Chargers from playoff participant to true Super Bowl contender.

The Rams’ current starting tight end — Tyler Higbee — is statistically the best in franchise history, and Ferguson would go a long way in legitimizing the 46th overall selection by pushing him for playing time as a rookie. Conwell offered similarly sure hands down the seam and was a better blocker. The Rams have never had a tight end voted to the Pro Bowl, but Ferguson flashes that kind of upside.

Miami Dolphins: DT Kenneth Grant — Tim Bowens

The NFL has become much more pass-oriented since Bowens earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for the Dolphins back in 1994. But the 6-4, 325-pounder was a rock up and down the defensive line for Miami over 11 seasons, starting 155 games and twice earning Pro Bowl nods, despite "only" registering 22 sacks over that span. The similarly built and durable Grant also has the look of a longtime franchise pillar.

Minnesota Vikings: G Donovan Jackson — Steve Hutchinson

Hutchinson may have been drafted by Seattle, but four of his seven career Pro Bowl nods came at left guard for the Vikings. Jackson’s agility and proven positional versatility could make him a longtime foundational piece in Minnesota, as well.

The same concerns about arm length that dogged Campbell throughout much of the pre-draft process pushed the 6-4, 305-pound Light into the second round back in 2001. Light became a cornerstone at left tackle for the Patriots, however, earning three Pro Bowl nods during his 11-year career, all of which were in New England. Like Light, Campbell is agile, technically sound and highly dependable.

The legendary Brees and iconic Archie Manning are the only two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the 59-year history of this franchise. At his best, Shough shows that kind of talent, boasting the live arm, smarts and leadership skills to start as a rookie and ultimately lead this club back to the playoffs.

Jaxson Dart got a chance to hold Eli Manning's jersey during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event. Can Dart become the next Manning for the Giants?

The plan in New York seems to be to let veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston duke it out for the starting role and allow Dart time to sharpen his skills. That approach paid off with Manning, who sat behind Kurt Warner before starting seven games (losing six of them) as a rookie. Dart appears to have the mental toughness to handle the glare of the New York media, and he certainly possesses the physical traits as well.

Perhaps some of the reason why the Jets have struggled developing a young quarterback in recent years is their lack of a "security blanket" at tight end. Taylor has some of the surest hands of any pass-catcher in this class, providing an immediate boost to a franchise that hasn’t produced a Pro Bowler at TE since Mickey Shuler … in 1988.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell — Jeremiah Trotter

Until free agent addition Zack Baun earned All-Pro honors and Super Bowl glory in his first season in Philadelphia (earning a contract extension), no Eagles’ off-ball linebacker had been named a Pro Bowler until Trotter, whose son is now on the roster. Campbell needs time to develop, but his speed in coverage and experience as a pass rusher could make him quite the weapon.

Like the Denver Broncos, the Steelers have forged a quality rushing attack for years despite no one since Bell emerging as a year-to-year staple. Johnson was a bit of a one-year wonder, himself, at Iowa, but I love his combination of vision, cutback speed and determination. I’m not so sure that the Steelers will run their offense through Johnson the way they did Bell in 2017 (when he led the NFL with 406 total touches), but I believe he can be a longtime bell-cow if given the opportunity.

Given the dominance of San Francisco’s defensive line over the past quarter-century, it might surprise you to learn that the 49ers haven’t produced a defensive tackle with more than one Pro Bowl to their credit since Young was honored after the 2001 and 2002 campaigns. Young was big and powerful, but also surprisingly agile and a very instinctive defender. Collins is still figuring things out, but his physical traits are like something generated on AI. If the 49ers hit on him, they truly will have struck gold.

Seattle Seahawks: QB Jalen Milroe — Russell Wilson

No one is suggesting that Milroe outduels Sam Darnold for the starting role as a rookie the way that a precocious Wilson beat out Matt Flynn. But the point of this article is to highlight the rookie for each team offering the highest upside, and given the rocket arm and legs that I felt warranted a comparison to former No. 1 overall selection Michael Vick, Milroe’s ceiling is as high as any player from this class, regardless of position. Milroe has, in fact, turned heads during the offseason with his dedication and improved accuracy, but the Seahawks recognize that he’s a developmental prospect … for now.

The Bucs are certainly hoping that Morrison will one day be linked with Barber, a ballhawk whose durability might have been even more impressive than his awareness of the ball in flight. Barber played all 16 of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, missing a total of one game due to injury over his final 14 years. Morrison is an instinctive and technically-sound cornerback who just needs a return to health to remind everyone that stars, like Barber (selected 66th overall back in 1997), can be found outside the first round.

Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward — Steve McNair

It goes without saying that as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Titans are expecting Ward to become a star and perhaps someday guide this team back to the Super Bowl, in much the same way that the late McNair did for this franchise. Ward isn’t the bulldozing runner McNair was, but he’s fantastically slippery in the pocket and possesses both the downfield vision and deep ball accuracy to light a fire under a dormant fan base.

Washington Commanders: OT Josh Conerly Jr. – Trent Williams

From a size and physical standpoint, Conerly has a long way to go before he should be mentioned in the same sentence as Williams, a future Hall of Famer. But they are similarly explosive athletes whose jobs are all the more complicated because of the quarterbacks they are tasked with protecting. Mobile quarterbacks (like Jayden Daniels or former Washington standout Robert Griffin III) put a lot of pressure on blockers to adjust on the fly, but Conerly has the light feet to excel, as Williams did in Washington and since in San Francisco.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

