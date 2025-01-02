National Football League Who are the 10 best Raiders players of all time? Updated Jan. 2, 2025 10:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The Raiders are considered one of the greatest franchises in NFL history, with a rich history of winning.

With three Super Bowl titles, it's a franchise that has boasted numerous big-time stars over the years. This makes it particularly difficult to answer the question: Who are the greatest players in the team's history?

FOX Sports Research took on the task of answering this question, breaking down the numbers and ranking the 10 best Raiders of all time.

While there are some obvious choices near the top, there are also some surprising names that made our list.

Where does your favorite Raider rank?

Let's take a look:

10. Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 2013-2015)

After being drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Raiders in 1998, Charles Woodson made an immediate impact for the franchise — winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and 63 out of 64 regular-season games in his first four years in Oakland. Woodson made eight All-Pro teams and earned nine Pro Bowl nods in his career, and was the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year in his 12th NFL season (with the Packers). His 13 career defensive touchdowns are tied for the most ever with Rod Woodson and Darren Sharper, and his 65 career interceptions are tied for the fifth-most in league history. Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

9. Ken Stabler (1970-1979)

Ken "The Snake" Stabler led the Raiders to their first ever Super Bowl title in the 1976 season, and is still the franchise's all-time leader in quarterback wins with 69. His 1974 season was arguably his best, winning both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards after throwing 26 touchdown passes and leading the Raiders to an 11-2 record. Stabler also had lots of postseason success, leading Oakland to five consecutive conference championship games — a record that stood until Tom Brady made eight straight from 2011 to 2018. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

8. Willie Brown (1967-1978)

One of 23 players to grab at least 54 interceptions, Willie Brown was an instrumental part of the 1976 Raiders team that won the Super Bowl — most notably returning a pick-six 75 yards in the big game. Brown was named to an all-league team seven times, with three All-AFL selections and three All-Pro nods — in addition to five AFC All-Star games and four Pro Bowls. During his 12 seasons in Oakland, he helped the Raiders reach three AFL title games. Brown also was a defensive backs coach for the Raiders during two more Super Bowl titles in 1980 and 1983, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

7. Ted Hendricks (1975-1983)

A four-time Super Bowl champion with three of them coming as a Raider, Ted Hendricks is considered one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. Nicknamed "the mad stork", he made six All-Pro teams and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection in addition to playing in 215 consecutive games, including seven AFC title games. Hendricks intercepted 26 passes, recorded an NFL-record four safeties and has 61 unofficial sacks (sacks became an official stat in 1982). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

6. Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Tim Brown spent 16 of his 17 seasons with the Raiders — earning nine Pro Bowl selections in that span. He is one of 12 players in NFL history with at least 100 receiving touchdowns and one of 14 with more than 1,000 receptions. Brown's 14,934 receiving yards ranks seventh all-time, and he is also one of three players ever with at least 10,000 receiving yards and 4,000 total return yards (Derek Mason and Steve Smith). The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner leads the Raiders in all three receiving categories, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

5. Howie Long (1981-1993)

Another Raider lifer, having spent all 13 seasons of his career with them, Long was a defensive anchor of the 1983 Super Bowl champion team. He also earned eight Pro Bowl selections during his career. A first- or second-team All-Pro choice in 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, and 1989, Long's 84 sacks since the statistic became official in 1982 are the second-most in franchise history. To this day, he is just one of 17 players in NFL history to have five sacks in a game, doing so against Washington in 1983. Long was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

4. Marcus Allen (1982-1992)

One of seven players ever with 12,000-plus rushing yards and more than 100 rushing touchdowns, Marcus Allen was one of the most electric players in NFL history. His 123 rushing touchdowns are the third-most in NFL history, and he was also named MVP of the 1984 Super Bowl (1983 season) in which the Raiders earned their third title. The following year, he won MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,759 yards and recording 555 receiving yards with 14 total touchdowns. Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

3. Art Shell (1968-1982)

A two-time Super Bowl champion as a player and also serving as an offensive line coach for the 1983 championship team, Art Shell spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders — starting 169 games at offensive tackle. Shell was a first- or second-team All-Pro choice six consecutive years from 1973 through 1978, and also played in eight Pro Bowl games and 23 postseason contests. He also became the head coach of the Raiders for seven seasons, where he most notably finished with a 12-4 record in 1990 with a first-place standing in the AFC West. Shell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

2. Jim Otto (1960-1974)

Possibly the greatest center in NFL history, Jim Otto spent 15 seasons with the Raiders from 1960-1974, where he earned 10 All-AFL selections and two All-Pro selections. He was one of three players to play in every one of his team's 140 games during the AFL's 10-year run from 1960 to 1969. Oakland won seven divisional championships in an eight-year period from 1967 through 1974 with him as the anchor of the offensive line, and the 1967 team was crowned AFL champions. When he retired after the 1974 season, he had started in 210 consecutive games in the regular season and had played in 308 games as a Raider. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

1. Gene Upshaw (1967-1981)

Gene Upshaw played all 217 of his career games with the Raiders, and started a whopping 207 consecutive games until finally being forced out of action for one game in 1981. He was named First or Second-team All-League or All-Conference 11 consecutive years, and he was selected to seven Pro Bowls as well. A two-time Super Bowl champion and AFL champion, his 25 postseason games included seven AFC title games and three AFL championship appearances. Upshaw became the only player ever to start on championship teams in both the AFL and NFL with his unprecedented longevity. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

HONORABLE MENTION

Fred Biletnikof

Jack Tatum

Cliff Branch

Lester Hayes

Bo Jackson

Jim Plunkett

Ray Guy

