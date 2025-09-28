National Football League Michael Penix Jr. Wants to Stay on the Field, and What Else We're Learning in Week 4 Updated Sep. 28, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Sunday of Week 4 began in Dublin, where the Steelers outlasted the Vikings. Stateside, the standout game featured the defending-champion Eagles edging the cardiac-kid Bucs in Tampa. In the afternoon window, the Ravens go to Kansas City for a powerhouse battle, and tonight, Micah Parsons returns to Dallas eager to show the Cowboys what they're missing.

We've got you covered across the league. FOX Sports' NFL experts provide the lessons we're learning from every Sunday game and what they mean for each team going forward.

Vikings: The Minnesota quarterbacks don’t have much of a chance.

QB Carson Wentz showed on Sunday that he can still throw the ball, passing for 350 yards and two touchdowns and nearly mounting an incredible comeback against the Steelers in Dublin. But he was also pummeled by Pittsburgh's defense behind a leaky Vikings offensive line that gave up six sacks. Through four games, Wentz and J.J. McCarthy, out with high right ankle sprain, have already been sacked 18 times — a total that will likely lead the league after this weekend.

And yes, things could get worse. The Vikings lost two offensive linemen during this game — right tackle Brian O’Neill to a knee injury and center Ryan Kelly with a concussion. Considering Wentz has barely played since 2022 and McCarthy is playing in the NFL for the first time, they can’t allow their quarterbacks to continue to take beatings like that. Both Wentz and McCarthy showed they have the ability to move the ball. They just need the time and a chance to do it.

Steelers: DK Metcalf is still one of the best receivers in the league.

The biggest offseason move the Steelers made was, of course, signing QB Aaron Rodgers. But their smartest move might have been trading for receiver DK Metcalf. It was expensive — they basically traded a second-round pick and signed him to a four-year $132 million contract extension — but his arrival gave Rodgers the No. 1 receiver he desperately needs at this stage of his career.

And after a slow start in Pittsburgh, Metcalf reminded everyone on Sunday that he’s still No. 1, taking a quick slant pass from Rodgers, splitting the defenders and outrunning the rest of the Vikings secondary for an 80-yard touchdown. He finished the day with five catches for 126 yards. Rodgers famously had a lot of success with lesser receivers during his days in Green Bay. But at 41, he needs a big-play threat like Metcalf to make the offense work. They could be a dangerous duo all season long. — Ralph Vacchiano

Eagles: Jalen Hurts got it done with his legs when the Eagles needed it.

The Bucs had done such a good job against the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, but part of Philadelphia’s success Sunday was Hurts knowing when to take off scrambling. He had a game-high 62 yards on nine carries, moving the chains on a day when the Bucs kept Saquon Barkley pretty well in check. Hurts had a 29-yard run to set up Philadelphia's first offensive touchdown.

Basically, any time the Bucs failed to contain him in the pocket, he took advantage and picked up yards. Two short touchdown passes Dallas Goedert were also key, but Hurts' scrambling was something the Eagles haven’t had in recent losses to the Bucs in Tampa.

Buccaneers: Blocked kick for the third week in a row, somehow.

Special teams is a real problem for the Bucs, as they dealt with a blocked kick for the third game in a row. The Eagles got to a Riley Dixon punt for an early block, returning it 36 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Special-teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey hasn’t been able to solve persistent problems. The Bucs had a punt blocked late against the Texans and barely managed to win, and had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Jets and survived that as well.

Sunday’s gaffe set the tone for the game, helping the Eagles to an early lead that would get to 21-3 before the Bucs started to rally back. If you can’t solve major problems like this, a special teams coordinator won’t last long. — Greg Auman

Panthers: Bryce Young benched again, but how much are Panthers to blame?

Ineffective for most of the game, Young was benched in favor of backup Andy Dalton late in a lopsided loss to the Patriots. Young finished with just 150 passing yards and a score, with no interceptions. While Young didn’t put up big numbers, how much can you fault him considering he has few legitimate playmakers at his disposal? Specifically, Young and first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan have not developed a good rapport. McMillan was targeted a team-high eight times but finished with only four receptions for 62 yards. For the season, McMillan has 14 receptions for 216 yards and has yet to get into the end zone.

For a team bereft of playmakers on the perimeter, head coach Dave Canales must do a better job of getting McMillan involved in the offense, along with developing better chemistry between Young and the big-bodied receiver. The Panthers have just one passing play of 40-plus yards this season.

Patriots: Returner Marcus Jones leads way as New England (finally) plays a clean game.

Jones returned a punt 87 yards for a score and took another one for 61 yards that set up a Drake May 5-yard scramble for a TD, part of 42 straight Patriots points in a runaway win over the visiting Panthers. Plagued by penalties, missed tackles and turnovers last week in a loss to the Steelers, the Patriots did not turn the ball over after five turnovers in Week 3. Maye, a Carolina native who grew up a Panthers fan, executed the Superman pose in a nod to Cam Newton when he scored on a touchdown run in the first half. – Eric D. Williams

Commanders: It's never easy winning games with a backup QB.

Washington pulled it off last week, but winning games consistently with a backup quarterback is hard in the NFL, as the Commanders found out Sunday. Marcus Mariota wasn’t terrible – two touchdown passes against one interception – but it wasn’t anything you confused with Jayden Daniels, on a day when Atlanta’s offense played as well as it has all season after being shut out last week. The Commanders are also without their best receiver in Terry McLaurin, so this was an uphill battle offensively.

There’s a good chance they’ll have Daniels next week against the Chargers, and they’ll need him against a tougher opponent on the road.

Falcons: This is exactly what Atlanta needed after a shutout loss.

The Falcons’ offense woke up in Week 4 — Michael Penix Jr. threw an early touchdown pass to Drake London and a long one to Bijan Robinson. After looking flat in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers last week, the Falcons were impressive against the Commanders. That’s good news for OC Zac Robinson, head coach Raheem Morris and everyone involved. — Greg Auman

Saints: Has Kellen Moore found an offensive identity with Spencer Rattler at QB?

New Orleans rolled up 180 yards on the ground against the Bills, a Super Bowl contender, on the road. Quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with a career-high 49 rushing yards on his birthday. While the Saints didn’t get the victory, and Rattler remains 0-10 as an NFL starter, Moore may have created a solid blueprint to follow moving forward on offense. The plan would be to feature Alvin Kamara and Rattler’s running ability and take deep play-action shots to keep opposing defenses honest, while leaning on a solid New Orleans defense led by defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Bills: James Cook proves a productive wingman for Josh Allen.

Cook finished with 117 rushing yards on 22 carries and a score. He has rushed for more than 100 yards for three straight games, and he has 20 rushing touchdowns since the start of last season, the most by any player over that period. With opposing defenses trying to figure out how to slow down reigning MVP Josh Allen, Cook has done a nice job of creating balance in the offense for Buffalo with his ability to move the chains and get into the end zone. Allen was also effective in the running game, finishing with 48 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. – Eric D. Williams

Titans: Brian Callahan may not coach another game for Tennessee.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said this week that we’re going to see who the "more desperate" team is on Sunday, a battle of 0-3 squads. And clearly, Tennessee had no desperation. And it’s not just because it lost. It’s how it did so in the shutout loss — giving up three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter of a game that was within a score for 45 minutes.

It was kicked off by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was dismissive of Texans’ leading receiver Nico Collins in the lead up to the game, giving up an inexcusable 37-yard completion to him on a second-and-33, setting up Houston’s first score. Tennessee also never reached the red zone offensively and had two missed field goals.

For the Titans to somehow reach a new low in a terrible season is one thing. But to also do so against a division rival that owner Amy Adams Strunk can’t stand is another — one that could lead her to pulling the plug on Callahan.

Texans: The Texans found their RB1 of the future.

Houston’s offense clearly hasn’t been the same without Joe Mixon, but the team may have found its top running back for the future in Woody Marks. The fourth-round rookie had 21 touches for 119 scrimmage yards (69 rushing, 50 receiving) and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Houston's 26-0 shutout of the Titans. He also had a nasty blitz pick up, where he trucked a Tennessee defender.

Marks has been earning more and more trust from the Texans’ coaching staff over time, seeing an uptick in offensive snaps by the week. Sunday’s performance should solidify a starting role — and his future as a key part of the offense. The Texans will gladly welcome back a healthy Mixon, who’s on injured reserve and expected back this season. But Marks is carving out his place in the franchise’s long-term plans. — Ben Arthur

Browns: Deion Sanders was right to say that Shedeur will start for the Browns this season.

Joe Flacco had another turnover-heavy performance in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. He’s up to eight turnovers on the year (six interceptions, two lost fumbles), including three against Detroit. It’s inevitable that Dillon Gabriel will get a start, even as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continues to say he’s not considering a quarterback change, because it’s becoming clear that Flacco can't cut it.

At that point, Shedeur Sanders — who’s been running the scout team in practice — would be just a body away from getting a chance to be in the game. And I’d bet there would be a greater chance of that happening than not. The Browns are barreling toward drafting a quarterback in 2026, and they’ll have to get a look at everyone they have at the position before that.

Lions: This offense might be even better without Ben Johnson.

To hang 52 points on the Bears is one thing. Putting up 38 points on a struggling Ravens defense is another. But for Detroit to again score at least 30 points Sunday, against a Browns team that boasts arguably the best defense in football, is a testament to just how much of a juggernaut offensively the 2025 Lions are.

Cleveland has been virtually impossible to run on, and Detroit had 109 yards on the ground Sunday – nearly double what the Browns had been allowing through three weeks (57.3 yards/game). Turns out that Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was right ("I don’t think they’ve seen a run game like ours yet," he said in the lead up to the game).

The Lions’ offense has the same confidence and aggressiveness that it had under Ben Johnson, but we’ve seen new wrinkles in the playbook. The chemistry of the dominant unit has somehow continued to grow into 2025. At this rate, it could eventually be looked at as even better than it was with Johnson, as great of a coordinator as he was. — Ben Arthur

