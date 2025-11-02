Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy Were Clutch, and What Else We're Learning in Week 9

The Sunday of Week 9 started with a key NFC North matchup as the Vikings, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy returning after missing five games with an ankle sprain, upset the Lions in Detroit. Also in the early window, the Steelers picked off Daniel Jones three times to upset the Colts, who entered the game with the NFL's best record, and the Bears outscored the Bengals on a career day for Joe Flacco. In the mid-afternoon slate, the resurgent Chiefs visit Buffalo in a battle of NFL heavyweights. The last time these two teams played, Kansas City won a classic, 32-29, in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

We've got you covered across the league. FOX Sports' NFL experts provide the lessons we're learning from every Sunday game and what they mean for each team going forward.

The Broncos are 7-2, and doing their best impression of the 2024 Chiefs in getting exactly enough to win close games. Their defense kept Houston in check the entire game, and Bo Nix did what the Texans couldn’t do, finding the end zone twice. His 25-yard run in the final minute put the Broncos in position for, ironically, a field goal, and another clutch win, scoring the final 11 points.

What’s funny is Houston was the NFL’s No. 1 fourth-quarter defense, giving up just 1.9 points per game, but Denver got almost as much scoring in the final period as Houston’s first seven opponents totaled. The AFC West looks like the NFL’s best division right now, and Denver has done well to stay on top of it with wins like this.

Texans: Without C.J. Stroud, there's just not much on offense.

It’s a shame that Houston couldn’t pull out a win Sunday, leaning hard on the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense after losing C.J. Stroud to a concussion in the first half. The Texans didn’t commit a turnover, but could only muster five field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn, and eventually, Bo Nix’s ability to find the end zone caught up to them.

This was a win Houston needed as the Texans try to get back in contention for a wild card, with the Colts running away with the AFC South. Davis Mills is an adequate backup, but in a game where neither team could get to 300 yards of total offense, the one that found the end zone twice was the one that escaped with a win. — Greg Auman

Vikings: Vikings: J.J. McCarthy began to justify his spot as QB1.

Because of how carefully coach Kevin O’Connell coddled McCarthy during the first 58 minutes, it was a bit of a shocker to see the Vikings throw the ball on a third-and-5 with 90 seconds left. It was simple: If McCarthy completed the pass, the Vikings won; if he missed it, he would’ve left the Lions with plenty of time to win the game. And if Detroit won, McCarthy would be to blame.

But in the game’s biggest moment, the young QB delivered a dart to receiver Jalen Nailor for a first down. Every unit contributed to this big win. But that wasn’t a surprise for such a well-rounded team. No, the surprise was how clutch McCarthy looked, especially coming back from missing five games due to injury.

Lions: Jared Goff couldn’t handle the pressure.

Not metaphorically. Literally. Goff had a passer rating of 130.7 when the Vikings didn’t blitz. But when Minnesota sent an extra rusher, Goff had a passer rating of 71.7. Goff might be one of the sharpest pocket passers in the NFL, but he looked out of sorts — and you could see a lack of confidence throughout the Lions’ offense. Drops. Pre-snap penalties. Execution errors. In total, the Lions had 10 penalties for 76 yards.

That was in Detroit. At home. It was an all-around uncharacteristic game from the Lions. But it wasn’t a fluke. This is what the Vikings can do to their opponents. – Henry McKenna

Falcons: Drake London doesn’t get nearly enough love.

Michael Penix Jr. appeared to have a nice game, but really, that was because London had an incredible game. The WR1 finished with nine catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns. He did that despite an elite group of cornerbacks in New England — Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis are both outstanding. I don’t yet know if Atlanta has its quarterback of the future. But whoever plays QB1, London is going to help make him look better than he is.

Patriots: For the 15th year running, the Patriots have an issue at WR. But their QB is too good for it to matter.

Imagine if Mac Jones were the quarterback in New England. It’s a far-fetched hypothetical, of course. But it should help provide perspective on what Drake Maye is doing for this offense. He has made Kayshon Boutte look like Tyler Lockett, an all-time deep threat (who is slightly undersized). He has made 2025 Stefon Diggs look like 2022 Stefon Diggs. The Patriots quarterback is erasing shortcomings across the roster, and it’s simply remarkable to watch Maye go from good to great over the course of this season. – Henry McKenna

The USC product had been looking for a signature moment since the Bears selected him No. 1 overall in the draft last season. Put Chicago’s come-from-behind victory over Cincinnati on Williams’ highlight reel. The Bears appeared destined for another disappointing late-game meltdown, allowing the Bengals to score 15 points in 49 seconds, including a recovered onside kick.

However, with 28 seconds left and trailing by a point at his own 42-yard line, Williams found rookie tight end Colston Loveland over the middle of Cincinnati’s defense. The rookie out of Michigan handled things from there, breaking two tackles and rumbling 58 yards for the score, giving the Bears an improbable road victory.

Williams also got help from Chicago rookie running back Kyle Monangai. Making his first NFL start in place of injured running back D’Andre Swift (groin), Monangai rushed for 176 yards on 26 carries. The Bears dominated up front, finishing with 269 yards on the ground. More importantly, Williams showed he can come through in the clutch, and first-year head coach Ben Johnson showed poise under pressure.

Bengals: Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Joe Flacco can’t play defense.

The addition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has improved things offensively for the Bengals, with Joe Burrow still unavailable due to a toe injury. The Bengals have averaged 31 points a game since Flacco’s arrival, who passed for 470 yards and four touchdowns. However, much like last season, the Bengals still can’t stop anyone defensively.

After giving up 39 points to the previously winless New York Jets, the Bengals allowed the Bears to score 47 points and roll up 570 total yards home in a must-win game for Cincinnati’s dimming postseason hopes. The Bengals were gashed on the ground, giving up 283 yards. Flacco is now 1-3 since arriving in Cincinnati. The Bengals remain within striking distance in the AFC North at 3-6, but they are wasting starts by the 40-year-old Flacco and the addition of new defensive coordinator Al Golden has not solved their issues on that side of the ball. – Eric D. Williams

49ers: Mac Jones deserves a starting job somewhere next year.

It won’t be in San Francisco, as long as Brock Purdy is healthy, but the 27-year-old Jones has done more than enough to show that he’s revived his career and can be a viable starter for someone, somewhere. He was very good and incredibly efficient again on Sunday, completing 19 of 24 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Granted, it was against a terrible Giants defense, and it sure does help to have Christian McCaffrey (173 total yards). But Jones doesn’t have many other weapons, yet he has been consistently good in Purdy’s absence.

The 49ers would have to trade him, and who knows if they even would? But a team without a quarterback in 2026 that thinks it’s ready to win, or that doesn’t have a pick high enough in the draft to get a franchise quarterback, should think about making an offer. A team like the Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers retires. Or the Colts, if they can’t re-sign Daniel Jones. Or maybe the Saints or Raiders. Jones' ability and performance is too good to waste on the bench. Someone could strike gold, for the right price.

Giants: If head coach Brian Daboll somehow stays, DC Shane Bowen must go.

The Giants’ once-dead offense is finally starting to bring some excitement back to New York football thanks to rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Too bad their defense keeps making Sundays so miserable for Giants fans. They spent a ton of money and draft capital to build the defense and expected a top-10 unit this year. Instead, they’ve got one of the worst defenses in the league. Some of that is because of injuries. Their secondary — missing S Jevon Holland and CBs Paulson Adebo and Cor’Dale Flott — was particularly thin on Sunday. But they are failing in just about every area on that side of the ball. They again showed they can’t stop the run (giving up 159 yards to the 49res), and while they get decent pressure, it’s not enough to rattle most quarterbacks (49ers QB Mac Jones was 19-of-24 for 235 yards after starting 14-of-14).

Bowen was a somewhat surprise hire when Daboll tabbed him to replace the volatile Wink Martindale in 2024, and it surprised almost everyone that he kept him a second year. That choice is not looking good, and reversing it will surely be mandatory if Daboll is given a chance to keep his job. – Ralph Vacchiano

Colts: Jonathan Taylor is the key to the Colts’ success — not Daniel Jones.

Don’t take anything away from the wonderful season the ex-Giants quarterback is having. His resurgence has been remarkable to watch. But he’s clearly been helped by having an MVP-candidate at running back carrying his offense.

The Steelers on Sunday figured out that if they stop Taylor, who was held to just 45 yards on 14 carries, they can stop "Indiana Jones." Once Taylor was a non-factor, they could blitz and pressure more often and in different ways, which led to a familiar pattern for anyone who watched Jones in New York. He looked confused and panicky at times, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice (the Colts had six turnovers overall).

Jones has been protected well most of the season and Taylor’s surge has kept defenses on their heels. That has allowed him the kind of comfort in the pocket that he rarely experienced with the Giants. That seemed gone on Sunday. And for one day, Jones’ magic was gone, too. Without a powerful push from Taylor, Jones was exposed.

Steelers: They need to develop a rushing attack to truly be a contender.

Beating the Colts was definitely impressive. And doing it because their defense forced six turnovers was spectacular. Nobody saw that coming, considering statistically the Steelers had the third-worst defense in the league and the Colts had only turned the ball over four times all year. But it probably goes without saying that they can’t count on a defensive performance like that every week, and it’s getting clearer and clearer that 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to throw for even 250 yards in a game this season, can’t carry them.

They need to develop a rushing attack to take the pressure off of both Rodgers and their defense. On Sunday, Jaylen Warren rushed for just 31 yards — his sixth game with fewer than 63 rushing yards this season. And the Steelers had a total of just 38 yards — their worst total of the year, but not by all that much.

True contenders run the ball well, especially in the Northeast now that it’s getting colder and windier. And don’t look now, but the run-powered Ravens are suddenly nipping at Pittsburgh's heels. The Steelers can’t expect Rodgers to lead them all the way. Their defense isn’t good enough to do it. Somehow, they need to get that running game going, or this season will have the same disappointing ending that they suffered last year. – Ralph Vacchiano

Chargers: Justin Herbert can’t have nice things (in the pocket).

Herbert has had arguably the worst pass protection of any quarterback in the NFL this season, and it appears that that won’t be changing anytime soon. Standout offensive tackle Joe Alt, who was in just his second game back from a right high ankle sprain, reinjured the same ankle in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Titans and didn't return after getting carted off the field.

With Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater already out for the year, Los Angeles couldn’t afford another setback with Alt — who has already missed three games — and it may have just received one. Even before Alt got hurt, the Titans — who aren’t a good pressure team — were getting home. For the game, they had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits on Herbert. More competent teams than the Titans will be able to turn dominant pass rush performances into wins over the Chargers.

Titans: Chim Dike, the Titans’ best rookie, may just be an All-Pro.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Chim Dike had a 67-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss, adding to what’s been a brilliant rookie season. It starts on special teams, where Dike entered the week leading the league in kickoff returns, kickoff return yardage and all-purpose yards. But he’s also come along on offense, where his snaps have increased in recent weeks with Calvin Ridley hurt and Tyler Lockett’s departure. Dike had just one catch for five yards on Sunday, but he had 11 catches on 12 targets for 163 yards and a score in the previous two games combined.

With the Titans in fire-sale mode ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Dike has proved that he’s one of the young pieces the franchise can build around for the future. – Ben Arthur

Panthers: Rico Dowdle might just run Carolina into the playoffs.

In his first game as the Panthers’ undisputed RB1, Rico Dowdle had 25 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns to help Carolina stun Green Bay at Lambeau. It was Dowdle’s 19-yard carry in the final minute that set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s last-second field goal.

The Panthers are currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in — they’re in ninth place in the NFC with Week 9’s late afternoon slate still ongoing — but they’ve been one of the league’s best teams since the end of September, winning five of their past seven games. And in those seven games, Dowdle has rushed for 714 yards and four touchdowns on 122 carries. Teams that have a strong run game are positioned to do well late in the season, and the Panthers have something special with Dowdle right now.

Packers: The Packers are still a good team, not a great one.

Sunday marked the second time this season that the Packers lost to a team they shouldn’t have. Falling short to the Panthers and Browns is not a good sign for a Green Bay team that, on paper, is right to feel that it’s a Super Bowl contender, considering the addition of Micah Parsons. But its talented offense is far too inconsistent to compete at the highest levels of the NFC.

On Sunday, the Packers got inside the Carolina 35 on five of their first six possessions and had only two field goals to show for it. They were 1-for-5 in the red zone. They had two turnovers but really should’ve had three (Carolina’s Mike Jackson dropped what would’ve been an interception in the end zone). Matt LaFleur’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-8 from the 13 also came back to bite.

To make matters worse, it appears that star tight end Tucker Kraft has a serious knee injury. Green Bay has a tough matchup against Philadelphia next week, so the Packers must find a way to turn the page quickly. – Ben Arthur