Vikings vs. Eagles live updates: Eagles lead 10-7 late in second quarter

Updated Sep. 14, 2023 9:17 p.m. ET

Kicking off Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philly is coming off a narrow win over New England in Week 1, while Minnesota is aiming to secure its first win of the season after a slim loss to Tampa Bay in its season opener.

The Eagles and the Vikings checked in at second and 17th, respectively, in our latest NFL power rankings.

Here are the top moments!

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Setting the scene

Jump for it

Two plays after picking up a first down with his legs, Hurts threw a deep ball for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who leaped and reached over a defender to haul in the 54-yard reception. The Eagles were held to a field goal, though.

Redo

Minnesota punted and then forced Philadelphia to go three-and-out. Then Brandon Powell ran the punt back deep into Eagles territory for the Vikings before fumbling; Nicholas Morrow recovered the loose ball for the Eagles at their own 27-yard line.

Hurts picked off

Philadelphia got the ball into Minnesota territory after recovering the loose ball, but Hurts was later intercepted by Vikings safety Theo Jackson.

ANOTHER turnover!

On the first play that Minnesota ran off the interception, running back Alexander Mattison had the ball knocked out of his possession going to the ground by Avonte Maddox, and Justin Evans recovered the loose ball for Philadelphia. With that said, the Eagles couldn't pick up a first down after the turnover, and Jake Elliott missed a 55-yard field goal.

Vikings strike

Three plays after Cousins hit tight end T.J. Hockenson over the middle for a 24-yard completion to move the chains on third down, the duo hooked up for a 5-yard touchdown, giving the Vikings the lead.

Running it all the way

The Eagles put together a 16-play touchdown drive that saw them run the ball 13 times, including eight times with D'Andre Swift, before Hurts snuck in the goal-line score.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

Justin Jefferson was seen being Justin Jefferson before kickoff.

