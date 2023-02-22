National Football League Value on betting New York Jets futures amid Aaron Rodgers speculation? 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to NFL futures and odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, the usual suspects lead the way at the top of the betting sheet.

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys to be championship contenders, and that all makes sense.

But the team with the seventh-shortest odds might surprise you.

Multiple American sportsbooks have the New York Jets right after the aforementioned Power Six. Gang Green is anywhere from +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) to +3000 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium next February.

Crazy, huh?

"In my opinion, the Jets should be around 200-1 (+20000) every year," WynnBET senior trader Motoi Pearson facetiously told FOX Sports over the phone.

"We’ve actually been writing Jets bets, and we’re at 25-1 (+2500) right now. If there’s a quarterback of Aaron Rodgers’ stature available, it could change the fortune of a lot of these teams – even the Jets."

Rodgers has been linked to New York because of his connection with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers won two MVP awards playing inside Hackett’s offense in Green Bay, and there’s certainly potential for a reunion in the Big Apple.

Is Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers a better fit for Jets? The New York Jets are on the search for a new QB. Could Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers be the answer?

The Jets have done a tremendous job of building up their offensive line and playmaker room over the past few years. They drafted Garrett Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton in the first round and snagged Elijah Moore and Breece Hall with second-round selections.

Unfortunately, New York was stuck inside an abysmal quarterback triangle last season with Joe Flacco, Mike White and Zach Wilson all getting starts.

Woof.

The right quarterback could change everything. And given the Jets’ price to win next year’s Super Bowl – +2800 at FOX Bet – bookmakers clearly believe they’re going to make an upgrade at the most important position in football.

So +2500 is sort of a "halfway number," if you will. If the Jets actually land Rodgers, the odds will go even lower, maybe to +1400 or +1600. If they roll into the season opener with White or Wilson, the number will rocket the other way.

"We could easily go to 60- or 80-1 on New York if they don’t get a quarterback," Pearson explained. "But we’re very comfortable where we’re at."

The Jets aren’t the only team that are in the market for a new signal caller. The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans are two perfect examples of teams that have talent but no quarterback. Their odds are relatively bloated given where they’ve been priced in the last couple of years, but there’s possibility and potential with the right guy.

"Both of those teams are interesting, mostly because of the divisions they’re in," Pearson said. "A capable quarterback in New Orleans or Tennessee could pay dividends because the AFC and NFC South don’t have clear-cut favorites.

"The prices are all market based at this point, and we’re not really speculating on who might go where. We’re OK taking bets on the Saints and Titans at the current numbers, but it’ll be on us to make moves if either one gets a QB."

Pearson selfishly likes Rodgers to relocate to his hometown.

"Vegas," he responded almost immediately.

Why?

"I don’t know, man. I mean, for starters, you’ve got the fit with Davante Adams. That’s one of the bigger reasons because of that touchdown connection. The way the Raiders handle business, they wouldn’t force a lot on Rodgers. [Coach Josh] McDaniels is a good match, too. Hopefully, Darren Waller plays more games, and he’s not messing with Kelsey Plum.

"It would be a blast watching Rodgers play for Vegas."

Last but not least, liabilities.

I love asking my bookie buddies about their Super Bowl liabilities. Which teams are drawing early action, and which ones are making them sweat?

"We’ve taken the most bets on the Broncos at 50-1," Pearson reported. "I don’t think they’ll be as popular as last offseason because people will be prisoners of the moment considering how last year played out. I can’t see the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, but watch for them to be better in 2023.

"The highest liability we have is the Colts at 80-1, and I don’t think anybody in the room is too nervous about that."

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

