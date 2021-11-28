National Football League NFL Week 12 top plays: Bucs edge Colts in thriller, Bengals blast Steelers, Rams-Packers, more 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a heaping helping of NFL action on Thanksgiving, Week 12 continued with a great slate of games on Sunday.

The early action featured MVP-candidate Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, who dropped a tough one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers were pounded by the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional matchup with heavy playoff implications, and the red-hot New England Patriots kept their winning streak alive against the Tennessee Titans.

The late window features a big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers , (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) and star defensive back Jalen Ramsey sat down with Charissa Thompson to give a glimpse inside the Rams' locker room.

And it's another AFC North battle in Sunday's finale, as the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Cleveland Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Cincinnati Bengals 41, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

Multidimensional

Joe Burrow has proven he can throw for TDS. He showed he can run for them too on Cincy's first drive of the game.

Defensive help

The Bengals' D provided some extra juice on Pittsburgh's first drive. Eli Apple stepped in front of a wayward Big Ben throw and weaved his way into the red zone on the ensuing return.

Burrow throw!

Did we mention that Joey B is good at throwing TDs?

Holy Toledo!

Mike Hilton's probably done this a few times in practice against his former teammate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 31

TB TD

The Bucs found the end zone first, in the second quarter. Leonard Fournette was the man of the moment for Tampa Bay.

Pitch-and-catch

Carson Wentz showed off his cannon arm on this 62-yard heave for a score. It put Indy up 10-7 in the second quarter.

Three before the half!

The Colts are taking all the chances they can. They went for six on a fourth-and-1 … And converted! Wentz found T.Y. Hilton to put Indy up 24-14 at the half.

Smile!

Well, that's not exactly what the picture day experts planned. Check out the world's latest toothless wonder: Vita Vea.

Double-dosage

That's double the TDs for Fournette.

Hat trick!

Do we need to say his name?

Momentum shift

Ronald Jones was the RB who scored for TB this time. His short scamper gave the squad a 28-24 lead.

Old faithful

The Colts evened it up at 31 with 3:30 left to play in the fourth. The culprit: their undisputed workhorse.

Four for Fournette!

Make that four TDs for Leonard Fournette on the day. The Bucs handed him the ball for field position, and he busted off a decisive score! His TD total gave him a new single-game career-high.

Miami Dolphins 33, Carolina Panthers 10

Get that out of here!

Miami came to play today. Its heroic effort on special teams helped it score the game's first TD.

Hey, DJ

DJ Moore likes to go deep. He put Carolina in a great spot on this big catch-and-run.

The long play set up this rushing score from Cam Newton.

Turnover chains

Miami came up with another clutch takeaway. Xavien Howard picked off Newton to put his squad back into the red zone.

Do the Waddle!

Get groovy, Jaylen Waddle. You deserve to after this catch.

Doin' the disco

Waddle showed off his happy feet again with this long catch and run on Miami's next drive.

Miami went wildcat to find the end zone for the third time in the half.

Make that two

Myles Gaskin with two TDs on the day!

New England Patriots 36, Tennessee Titans 13

Bourne Identity

Kendrick Bourne just out-muscled his defender to haul in NE's first score of the day.

A matter of inches

Spoiler alert: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine got into the end zone on this dicey play.

He's gone!

Dontrell Hilliard: 68 yards to the house!

Not so fast

D'Onta Foreman thought he had a big run. But New England is known for seeking the football.

Bourne Supremacy

The sequel was even better than the original.

Atlanta Falcons 21 Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Touchdown machine

Cordarrelle Patterson is a regular visitor to the end zone. He found a path to pay dirt for Atlanta's first TD of the day.

Familiar face

Hey, that guy looks familiar!

Gauging tools

Russell Gage found the coordinates of the end zone with this first-half grab to put his birds up 21-3.

Show off the hops

Get UP there, Tavon Austin! His phenomenal grab helped Jacksonville climb within 11 at the end of the third.

New York Jets at Houston Texans

Choo choo!

Look out folks, we've got a big man train coming through!

On the board

Tyrod Taylor is wowing in his first few games back. He hit Brevin Jordan on this short dart for Houston's first TD.

Two for two

Taylor's got another TD! This time, he dialed up a deep dime to Brandin Cooks for a 40-yard score.

Zach attack!

Zach Wilson made magic with his legs to give NY an 18-14 advantage.

New York Giants 13 Philadelphia Eagles 7

That's a catch!

After a slow first half, NY got on the board in the second, after Chris Myarick pulled in this wondrous reception.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

