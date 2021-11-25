National Football League
Thanksgiving Thursday top plays: Bears-Lions, Raiders-Cowboys, Bills-Saints

No league does Thanksgiving like the NFL.

Thursday will feature three games to kick off Week 12, including the Bears traveling to face the Lions, the Raiders visiting "Jerry World" to take on the Cowboys, and the Bills and Saints squaring off in the Superdome.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchups:

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

You look familiar

The Lions scored first after coming up with a stop on defense. Jared Goff dropped back and found old Rams teammate Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard score.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

Still to come!

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Still to come!

