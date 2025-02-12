Steelers' DeShon Elliott on Aaron Rodgers talk: 'Leave his ass at the retirement home'
According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the New York Jets are "moving on" from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the favorite (+200) to sign the 41-year-old signal-caller and future Hall of Famer.
But consider DeShon Elliott uninterested, as the Steelers safety replied to an Instagram post linking Rodgers to the Steelers saying to "leave his ass at the retirement home."
Elliott, who's entering the second season of a two-year, $6 million deal, is coming off arguably the best season of his six-year career. He totaled one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six passes defended and 108 combined tackles in 15 regular-season games. The defensive back spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-21), followed by one-year stints with the Detroit Lions (2022) and Miami Dolphins (2023).
As for the player Elliott wants no part of, Rodgers is coming off his first full season with the Jets. The four-time NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes.
Rodgers or no Rodgers, Pittsburgh has pivotal decisions to make at quarterback this offseason. Russell Wilson (12 starts) and Justin Fields (six starts) are scheduled to hit free agency, as is starting running back Najee Harris.
Should the Steelers explore external quarterback options — outside of Rodgers — Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones are among the quarterbacks scheduled to hit the open market who have extensive starting experience. Pittsburgh also has the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (Alabama's Jalen Milroe? Texas' Quinn Ewers?).
The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the AFC North-rival Ravens in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.
