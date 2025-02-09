National Football League Jets likely to move on from Aaron Rodgers as their QB in 2025 Updated Feb. 9, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets are reportedly unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025, and a resolution is expected sooner rather than later.

The 41-year-old NFL veteran went just 5-12 in his first year back after an Achilles injury that halted his 2023 season in the first game.The Jets have the seventh overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets are 'moving on' from Aaron Rodgers, per Jay Glazer | FOX NFL Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets

share