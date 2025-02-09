National Football League
Jets likely to move on from Aaron Rodgers as their QB in 2025
Updated Feb. 9, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET

The New York Jets are reportedly unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025, and a resolution is expected sooner rather than later.

The 41-year-old NFL veteran went just 5-12 in his first year back after an Achilles injury that halted his 2023 season in the first game.The Jets have the seventh overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story.

