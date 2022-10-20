National Football League Seahawks' stellar draft class; The Other LaFleur: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Peter Schrager

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Six weeks in, we've seen some rookies start to make a major impact, a couple veterans maintain their usual excellence and NFL standings that look a bit … uh, different.

Let's get to this week's Cheat Sheet.

1. The "Other" LaFleur

When your older brother is under 50 and has the NFL's best all-time winning percentage through 50 games as a head coach, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.

But when said brother is in the midst of a befuddling start to his fourth NFL season as the Packers head coach, and your squad is flourishing despite no preseason expectations to do anything? Maybe it's time you get a little love.

Mike LaFleur, welcome to the national conversation. Just 35 years old, LaFleur is the offensive coordinator of the youngest offensive unit in the league, and maybe the most fun one to watch on a week-to-week basis, too.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, right, has the Jets attack humming under coach Robert Saleh. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Jets — yes, the Jets — are an offense made of what Robert Saleh has referred to as "babies," and yet, this group of first-, second- and third-year players are all blossoming at the same time before our very eyes. LaFleur deserves a ton of credit for putting it all together.

This didn't happen overnight.

It was an uphill climb from the get-go in New York for the younger LaFleur. When he took the job, joining his older brother's best friend for his first big role, he assumed he'd have a huge ally and mentor in his corner.

Zach Wilson and the Jets soar Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt discuss rookie running back Breece Hall and the Jets offense's performance in a victory at Green Bay.

Then, last summer, LaFleur's first in the NFL as an offensive coordinator, tragedy came in the form of the tragic death of longtime beloved offensive coach Greg Knapp. The "Knapper," as my FOX NFL Kickoff colleague Michael Vick lovingly refers to him, was killed in an accident while riding his bike in California.

Knapp had it all. A fatherly touch, great experience and coaching acumen that LaFleur was expecting to lean on throughout his transition into the big role. As the team and coaching staff grieved the loss of their senior voice on the offensive side, the Jets pressed on and did what they could in what became an uneven rookie season for both the quarterback and the OC.

With that first 2021 season of tragedy, adversity, and inconsistency under their belts and in the rearview, the Jets front office entered the 2022 NFL Draft with two main goals: 1. Select playmakers; 2. Select players who could help the team's culture.

They went to work and started using their bounty of picks on players who not only performed well at the NFL Combine and pro days but also played for top programs and achieved big things on the college gridiron.

"We are just so blessed to be part of this great journey" Breece Hall talks about the team culture that is being built by Jets coach Robert Saleh.

They got a handful on defense — such as Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons and Jermaine Johnson — who are already making plays.

And on offense? First- and second-round picks Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall both have been outstanding. Things appeared doomed when both 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton and 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson went down with injuries in August, and the team began the season with a loss.

But something happened after a comeback victory in Cleveland. Whether it's confidence or Saleh's now famous "receipts" speech … I'm not sure. But the team started believing. And by the time Wilson returned to the lineup in Week 4, Wilson, Hall, and the other young offensive players started to find their groove. Now? With the curious exception of second-year player Elijah Moore (zero targets in the Week 6 win at Green Bay), just about all the "Baby" Jets are clicking, and their offensive coordinator is dialing it up, too.

Jets upset Packers The Jets pulled off a huge upset at Green Bay, beating the Packers 27-10. Craig Carton celebrates his team improving to 4-2.

Consider the ages of the Jets' top offensive stars. Hall is 21, Garrett Wilson is 22, Moore is 22, Zach Wilson is 23 and the best of them all — offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker — is just 23, too. This offense is just scratching the surface, and their OC is just starting to get a little recognition, too.

Mike got the best of Matt last week. He deserves a little more love, too.

2. Seattle's rookies

The Jets aren't the only ones enjoying a little youthful infusion this season.

The Seahawks absolutely had to nail their 2022 NFL Draft to remain competitive, and guess what? Six weeks in, it appears as though they've absolutely nailed their 2022 NFL Draft. What makes it all the more exciting is that Pete Carroll has never looked more enthused, more energized, and more ready to coach for another 10 years.

A rookie bursts on the scene Robert Smith and Chris Myers discuss the impact rookie Kenneth Walker III had in the Seahawks' 19-9 victory over the Cardinals.

Each one of the rookie standouts has his own story to tell.

You can start with the two rookie tackles protecting quarterback Geno Smith. Both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas — first- and third-round picks — have been solid and steadily improving in their first seasons while being asked to play huge roles.

Third-round pick Kenneth Walker III started his first NFL game on Sunday and was outstanding, notching 97 rushing yards and forcing an NFL-high 12 missed tackles.

"Preparation" was the key for Kenneth Walker III Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talks about his first NFL start in which he ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Then there's the dynamic duo in the defensive backfield. Fourth-round pick Coby Bryant — yes, Coby Bryant — has been fabulous as a starting safety, making the key play, jarring the ball loose out of Kyler Murray's hands after the latter converted a key first down in Seattle's 19-9 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

And then there's the ball hawk, fifth-round pick and starting cornerback Tariq Woolen. Woolen has been a revelation. One first-year player — Jairus Bird of the 2009 Buffalo Bills — has ever played five straight games in his rookie season with an interception in each one. Woolen now has four. And each one has been of great significance.

Seattle has great hopes for raw rookie pass rusher Boye Mafe, too. Wide receiver Dareke Young, a seventh-round pick, is a player to watch down the line as well. The Seahawks were supposed to have a down year. They're still relevant as we head toward November.

Thank the veterans who believed, the front office who didn't panic, thank Pete Carroll and his coaches — and, yes, thank the rookie class.

3. Season check-in

It has been a weird-ish season. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren't playing to the level we expected, the Jets and Giants would both be in the playoffs if the postseason started today and Russell Wilson looks like a shell of his once-invincible self.

And though the football has been shoddy at times and the officiating has been even shoddier, the NFL isn't too upset with how things are going. Consider these three cool factoids:

— There are 10 teams with 3-3 records right now. Ten! That's nearly a third of the league at exactly .500. Parity is alive and well.

You've got Tampa Bay, Green Bay and both Super Bowl participants all there at 3-3. The Ravens, the 49ers, and the Colts, too. Then there are the Falcons, who no one expected, and both the Dolphins and Patriots. Those are 10 teams, with 10 different stories, all looking into the mirror like that Spider-Man meme.

— There have been 19 games in 2022 in which a team overcame a deficit of 10 or more points to win or tie. The NFL Network research team sent me that beauty and I had to include it in the Cheat Sheet. That's tied for the most through Week 6 of a season in NFL history. What's that mean? Fans have to stick around. Fans have to believe. Fans have to keep watching football!

— If the playoffs were to start today, here's how the playoff matchups would look:

NFC

No. 1 seed Eagles have a bye

No. 2 seed Minnesota hosting No. 7 seed L.A. Rams

No. 3 seed Tampa Bay hosting No. 6 seed Dallas

No. 4 seed San Francisco hosting No. 5 seed N.Y. Giants

AFC

No. 1 seed Bills have a bye

No. 2 seed Kansas City hosting No. 7 seed Indianapolis

No. 3 seed Tennessee hosting No. 6 seed N.Y. Jets

No. 4 seed Baltimore hosting No. 5 seed L.A. Chargers

Kinda cool. Kinda funky. I'm here for it.

4. National Tight Ends Day

I always like National Tight Ends Day, and want to shout out my guy Greg Olsen for all he does. Olsen has been a great advocate for so many worthy and noble causes, and this one? It's just plain fun.

What's amazing this season is that despite all the up-and-coming names and all the dudes you took in your fantasy draft before him, it's still Travis Kelce's world. At 33 years old. Kelce leads the entire NFL in receiving TDs and leads the NFL's top-scoring offense in scrimmage yards. Darren Waller and TJ Hockenson and Kyle Pitts (we think) could all have their time as The King. Just not yet.

5. Sometimes it's worth it

Von Miller has been worth every penny. As the Bills head to their bye week, I can say with great certainty there are no regrets in Buffalo for the massive contract they paid the veteran pass rusher.

Miller is already a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker. But this chapter — yes, only six weeks in — has been outstanding. The Bills, small market or not, paid for what might end up being the finishing piece to their championship run.

That's deliberate, aggressive, and savvy work from GM Brandon Beane. The impact on the field (six sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight QB hits) has only been made secondary by Miller's impact off of it, mentoring Buffalo's young defensive stars. Awesome guy and teammate — we knew all that.

Three-time Super Bowl champion? We shall see about that.

Peter Schrager is an NFL writer for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more