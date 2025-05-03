National Football League Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori plans to make Russell Wilson's No. 3 'special' Updated May. 3, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Newly minted Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori will wear No. 3 with the organization this upcoming season, drawing inspiration from longtime Seattle quarterback and 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

"He did a lot for this organization," said Emmanwori, the No. 35 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. "He did everything he could, so I'm gonna do what I can in this number and make it special on defense in my own way."

Emmanwori wanted a single digit and No. 7 — his number in college — wasn’t available (LB Uchenna Nwosu). The 21-year-old will be the first Seahawk to wear the jersey number since Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022. (Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns wore No. 3 during the team's offseason program in 2023, but he was assigned No. 23 for the regular season after re-signing with Seattle.)

"(No.) 7 wasn't available, so I was looking at the next number that could mean something to me," Emmanwori said. "Russell Wilson one of my favorite quarterbacks growing up. … Respect to Russell."

Wilson was a third-round draft pick (75th overall) by Seattle in 2012, when Emmanwori was 8 years old.

The Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII with Wilson under center in what was his second season in the NFL. Wilson, who played the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle (2012-21), is first in Seahawks history with 37,059 passing yards, 292 passing touchdowns and 104 career wins. He's also fifth in franchise history with 4,689 rushing yards and eighth with 23 rushing touchdowns.

Wilson is onto his third team in as many years after the Broncos released him after two seasons (2022-23). He signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March after spending the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Emmanwori is coming off a standout 2024 campaign with the Gamecocks. After recording two interceptions in 2023, Emmanwori totaled four interceptions — running back two of those picks for touchdowns — and 88 combined tackles last season on a South Carolina team that went 9-4. He joins a Seattle defense that surrendered just 211.9 passing yards per game last season, good for 11th in the NFL.

In addition to Emmanwori, Seattle took North Dakota State offensive tackle Grey Zabel at No. 18, Miami (Fla.) tight end Elijah Arroyo at No. 50 and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at pick No. 92, among other selections.

