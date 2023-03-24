National Football League Seahawks defense gets free-agent facelift, but will it include Bobby Wagner? Published Mar. 24, 2023 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While relentlessly upbeat Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had tried to put a positive spin on the way his defense played last season, Seattle's actions this offseason spoke loudly for the franchise.

The Seahawks signed defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and defensive tackle Jarran Reed during the first week of free agency, along with adding speedy linebacker Devin Bush and versatile safety Julian Love.

After making those moves, the Seahawks then released defensive linemen Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and nose tackle Al Woods, a veteran defensive co-captain.

Seattle also allowed linebacker Cody Barton to sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency, along with losing defensive end L.J. Collier, a former first-round selection, to the Arizona Cardinals and letting safety Johnathan Abram walk in a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

With Seattle's moves in free agency, potentially the only returning starter to the team's front seven for 2023 is last year's leading sack guy, Uchenna Nwosu. Last year's leading tackler, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee in January, making his availability for the start of the regular season a question mark.

"We are trying to improve our defense anywhere we can right now and add competition to the group," Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM last week.

For a head coach known for his defensive acumen, Carroll needed to make wholesale changes after his unit allowed 150 rushing yards a contest during the regular season, No. 30 in the NFL. The Seahawks also allowed nine different players to rush for more than 100 yards against them last season.

With defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt switching to a 3-4 base front in 2022, the new additions in free agency should better fit that style of play.

The Seahawks still could bring back veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency. He would provide much-needed experience and production in the middle of Seattle's defense. However, the Seahawks have leaned on young linebackers in the past to fill important leadership roles at the second level of the defense.

After the Seahawks unceremoniously released Wagner last year after his 10 seasons in Seattle, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams and led the team in tackles with 140 combined stops. The Utah State product also totaled a career-high six sacks and two interceptions, finishing as the team's defensive MVP.

Wagner and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways just before the start of free agency.

"I need the walking Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner to come back to the Seahawks," former Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright said on Seattle Sports Radio, lobbying for the return of his former teammate. "He is still playing at a very high level: over 130 tackles last year, [six] sacks, [two] interceptions. The fan base wants it. His teammates want it, and it only makes sense to sign him back to let him finish his career as a Seattle Seahawk. So, you bring him back here, help with this run defense, help groom and develop these guys. I mean, it only makes sense to me."

Wagner would be a boon to the Seahawks, but they probably can't afford him unless they are willing to move on from safety Jamal Adams and his $11 million price tag in 2023. The Seahawks have about $12 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, but really only about $2.4 million in effective cap space because it will take about $10 million to sign the team's draft picks and undrafted rookie free agents. Seattle has 10 picks next month, including four in the first 52 selections.

Wagner, 32, could command more money on the free-agent market from a team in need of a linebacker and in playoff contention like the Detroit Lions or the Buffalo Bills.

"Everybody knows how much respect we have for Bobby and what he means to the Seahawks," Schneider said on Seattle Sports Radio this week. "He had a great season last year. We'll continue to speak with him, stay in touch and see how this goes."

Adams, returning from a quad injury, will likely play a linebacker-type role closer to the line of scrimmage this season — potentially filling the role Wagner could play. And with veteran safeties in Quandre Diggs and Love, along with linebacker Bush, the Seahawks have three players with experience wearing the green dot and calling plays defensively.

Adams missed most of the 2022 season after tearing the quad in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He is back running and is expected to participate in some capacity in OTAs this offseason, according to Carroll.

"This is a difficult recovery," Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. "We went through this with Jimmy [Graham], so we've been through it before. It's really intricate; they've got to do a really good job. Again, it's always that you've got to avoid the setbacks. So long as we can do that, he should be on schedule to get back."

With Adams on track, time and circumstances will tell if Bobby Wagner will get back to Seattle.

