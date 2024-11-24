National Football League
Report: Raiders QB Gardner Minshew out for season with broken collarbone
National Football League

Report: Raiders QB Gardner Minshew out for season with broken collarbone

Updated Nov. 24, 2024 9:13 p.m. ET

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew left Sunday's game with an injury late in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Denver Broncos linebackers Cody Barton and Jonathon Cooper. Minshew suffered a broken collarbone and his season is now over, as first reported by NFL Media.

With the Raiders trailing 26-19 with 3:12 left, Minshew dropped back and scrambled to his right when Barton and Cooper both hit the 28-year-old journeyman.

Minshew was replaced by Desmond Ridder, who scrambled for 3 yards on second down and then fumbled after being sacked by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto. Denver lineman Malcolm Roach recovered the ball and the Broncos took over at the Raiders 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridder came back out for the final drive and completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards.

The Raiders played this game without their top two running backs as well as two starters at cornerback, two on the defensive line and one at safety. Aidan O'Connell, who has started two games at quarterback this season, has been out since fracturing his thumb in Week 7. He's expected to be back in lineup on Friday, when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas lost 29-19 on Sunday, falling to 2-9 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

