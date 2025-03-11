National Football League
Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins lead way with 4 compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins lead way with 4 compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Published Mar. 11, 2025 7:35 p.m. ET

Baltimore, Dallas and Miami were each awarded a league-high four compensatory picks in next month's NFL Draft based on their losses and signings in last year's free agency.

The NFL also announced on Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers also got four picks, with three coming through the free agency formula and a fourth for developing DeMeco Ryans as a head coach.

Two other teams also got picks at the end of the third round for having minorities hired as head coaches or general managers for other organizations. The Los Angeles Rams got a pick for developing Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris and Detroit got one for New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

In all, 35 compensatory draft picks were awarded to 15 teams for the draft that will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26.

Picks are awarded to teams in the third through seventh rounds, with 32 of the picks based on teams losing more or better free agents than they acquired last offseason and the others given for minorities hired as head coaches or general managers for other organizations.

The Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins each got the maximum four picks awarded through the free agency formula.

Miami got extra picks at the end of the third and fourth rounds and two in the seventh round after losing free agents Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon Davis, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones and Cedrick Wilson.

The Ravens got picks in the fourth and fifth rounds and two sixth-rounders after losing free agents Jadeveon Clowney, Ronald Darby, Devin Duvernay, Gus Edwards, Patrick Queen, John Simpson, Geno Stone and Kevin Zeitler. Baltimore has received a league-high 60 comp picks through free agency since the program started in 1994.

The Cowboys got three fifth-round picks and one sixth-rounder after losing free agents Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, Dante Fowler, Tony Pollard and Tyron Smith.

Minnesota and the New York Giants were the other teams to get extra third-round picks, with the Vikings getting the pick for losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to Atlanta and the Giants for losing safety Xavier McKinney to Green Bay.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
