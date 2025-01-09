National Football League
Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after one year, 4-13 season
National Football League

Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after one year, 4-13 season

Published Jan. 9, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, just a year after he was hired.

The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.

"We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future," the club said in a statement. "We wish Tom and his family all the best."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes