Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after one year, 4-13 season
Published Jan. 9, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET
The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, just a year after he was hired.
The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.
"We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future," the club said in a statement. "We wish Tom and his family all the best."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
