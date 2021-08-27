Nick Wright compares NFL quarterbacks to their NBA superstar contemporaries
No position receives as much glory or scrutiny in the NFL as the quarterback.
For every win that a quarterback is celebrated and credited for, they receive an equal amount of blame and questioning for losses.
That sounds pretty similar to the burden of responsibility superstar players face in the NBA, where they are tasked with carrying a team to the mountaintop.
So it's only natural that Nick Wright found the time to compare some of the NFL's elite quarterbacks to some of the NBA's greatest stars while hosting "The Herd."
Without further ado!
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
NBA superstar: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Nick's thoughts: "You mean the most talented guy to ever play the position, arguably to ever play the sport, he's going to go down as the greatest to ever play the sport. He's going to have to be the guy who is also the most talented guy to ever play the sport or already is the greatest to ever play the sport, LeBron James."
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
NBA superstar: Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
Nick's thoughts: "Scrappy, polarizing, arguably a little undersized, overlooked a bit coming out of high school even though he ended up at a big school. Unfairly maligned and persecuted by one Colin Cowherd. Russell Westbrook."
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NBA superstar: Tim Duncan, Hall of Fame
Nick's thoughts: "Impossible longevity. Great at an older age, tied for the vast majority of his career to an all-time great coach and even when he didn't quite have the physical tools that he once had, still found a way to win into the twilight days of his career. I'm going to a recently retired player, Tim Duncan."
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
NBA superstar: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Nick's thoughts: "This is a hard one. Uniquely one-of-one talented at his position in the sport's history, reportedly a little prickly at times, whether it's friends, family or teammates. Probably should have more rings than he currently has and is just unlucky that he has played in the same era as a Tom Brady and now [Patrick] Mahomes, so hasn't been able to sit alone at the mountaintop. It's Kevin Durant."
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
NBA superstar: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Nick's thoughts: "I'm going to go with a guy who is also coming off the greatest year of his career by far, maybe a bit of an outlier year. A guy who was not heavily recruited or thought of coming out of high school. A guy who both of them maybe could lose just a little bit of weight and a guy whose fans are convinced that I unfairly malign them."
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
NBA superstar: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Nick's thoughts: "Undersized, unbelievable leadership. Feels like can play forever, crossover star, commercials. Coach on the field if you will. Russell Wilson is Chris Paul."
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
NBA superstar: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Nick's thoughts: "It's not a current comp, I'm going to go Anthony Davis after his rookie season. Like wow, this guy is this good already, could he one day be the best player in the sport? Rookie Anthony Davis to rookie Justin Herbert."
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
NBA superstar: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Nick's thoughts: "Trae Young. Trying to play the position differently than anyone ever has. Unique, one-of-one."
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
NBA superstar: Emoni Bates, University of Memphis
Nick's thoughts: "NBA comp, a guy who won't be in the NBA for a couple years, Emoni Bates. Just committed to Memphis, I don't need to see them play a single game to know they are going to be a superstar."
Watch Nick Wright's full comparisons down below.