Nick Wright compares NFL quarterbacks to their NBA superstar contemporaries

No position receives as much glory or scrutiny in the NFL as the quarterback.

For every win that a quarterback is celebrated and credited for, they receive an equal amount of blame and questioning for losses.

That sounds pretty similar to the burden of responsibility superstar players face in the NBA, where they are tasked with carrying a team to the mountaintop.

So it's only natural that Nick Wright found the time to compare some of the NFL's elite quarterbacks to some of the NBA's greatest stars while hosting "The Herd."

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

NBA superstar: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's thoughts: "You mean the most talented guy to ever play the position, arguably to ever play the sport, he's going to go down as the greatest to ever play the sport. He's going to have to be the guy who is also the most talented guy to ever play the sport or already is the greatest to ever play the sport, LeBron James."

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

NBA superstar: Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's thoughts: "Scrappy, polarizing, arguably a little undersized, overlooked a bit coming out of high school even though he ended up at a big school. Unfairly maligned and persecuted by one Colin Cowherd. Russell Westbrook."

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NBA superstar: Tim Duncan, Hall of Fame

Nick's thoughts: "Impossible longevity. Great at an older age, tied for the vast majority of his career to an all-time great coach and even when he didn't quite have the physical tools that he once had, still found a way to win into the twilight days of his career. I'm going to a recently retired player, Tim Duncan."

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

NBA superstar: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Nick's thoughts: "This is a hard one. Uniquely one-of-one talented at his position in the sport's history, reportedly a little prickly at times, whether it's friends, family or teammates. Probably should have more rings than he currently has and is just unlucky that he has played in the same era as a Tom Brady and now [Patrick] Mahomes, so hasn't been able to sit alone at the mountaintop. It's Kevin Durant."

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

NBA superstar: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nick's thoughts: "I'm going to go with a guy who is also coming off the greatest year of his career by far, maybe a bit of an outlier year. A guy who was not heavily recruited or thought of coming out of high school. A guy who both of them maybe could lose just a little bit of weight and a guy whose fans are convinced that I unfairly malign them."

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

NBA superstar: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Nick's thoughts: "Undersized, unbelievable leadership. Feels like can play forever, crossover star, commercials. Coach on the field if you will. Russell Wilson is Chris Paul."

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

NBA superstar: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Nick's thoughts: "It's not a current comp, I'm going to go Anthony Davis after his rookie season. Like wow, this guy is this good already, could he one day be the best player in the sport? Rookie Anthony Davis to rookie Justin Herbert."

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

NBA superstar: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Nick's thoughts: "Trae Young. Trying to play the position differently than anyone ever has. Unique, one-of-one."

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

NBA superstar: Emoni Bates, University of Memphis

Nick's thoughts: "NBA comp, a guy who won't be in the NBA for a couple years, Emoni Bates. Just committed to Memphis, I don't need to see them play a single game to know they are going to be a superstar."

