National Football League Panthers 'not looking to trade' QB Bryce Young, rejected four inquiries Updated Sep. 22, 2024 12:37 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world this week by benching 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

Inevitably, this has led to speculation that the 0-2 Panthers could trade Young before the Nov. 5 NFL deadline. But will they?

On Sunday's edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff," FOX Sports NFL Insider Peter Schrager said that the Panthers are "not looking to trade" Young.

Schrager noted that Young's benching was "purely a coach's decision," and that the Panthers intend on him being under center again this season.

Furthermore, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday" that four teams inquired about trading for Young, but all of them were "emphatically" denied.

Carolina traded picks No. 9 and 61 in the 2023 NFL Draft, its 2024 first-round draft pick, its 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears to select Young with the No. 1 pick.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and two-year starter at Alabama, had an underwhelming rookie season, totaling just 2,877 passing yards, 253 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.7 passer rating, while completing 59.8% of his passes in 16 starts.

Prior to getting benched, the Panthers suffered a 47-10 loss on the road to the New Orleans Saints and a 26-3 loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. In those two losses, Young totaled a combined 245 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 44.1 passer rating, while completing 55.4% of his passes. Young ran for one score.

The 36-year-old Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, has made 163 career starts and started one game for the Panthers last season.

Carolina fired head coach Frank Reich 11 games into the 2023 season. In January, the Panthers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach. After Carolina's Week 2 loss, Canales said that Young "is our quarterback." But the next day, the rookie head coach announced that Young would be replaced by Dalton.

Carolina has a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

