Packers QB Jordan Love will reportedly return vs. Vikings in key NFC North matchup

The Green Bay Packers are getting back their starting quarterback. Jordan Love will start in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the last two games due to an MCL injury, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Love was injured with less than a minute remaining in the Packers' 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. He was initially expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks, but Love returned to practice last week and said he was "pretty close" to playing against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Instead, backup Malik Willis started in Love's place for the second straight week and led Green Bay to its second straight win. In Week 2, the Packers earned their first victory of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

The competition picks up this Sunday, when 2-1 Green Bay hosts 3-0 Minnesota. The winner will take an early lead in the NFC North standings.

In his first season as a starter last year, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating. He went 1-1 against the Vikings, totaling 485 yards, four touchdown passes, one interception and a 95.8 passer rating.

