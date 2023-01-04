NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Jets-Dolphins
The New York Jets head to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 NFL matchup.
Both of these teams suffered Week 17 losses. The Jets were taken down by the Seattle Seahawks, while the New England Patriots defeated the Dolphins.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 18 lines
Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:
The Jets season ended in Seattle last week, but Miami still has a chance to reach the playoffs. All they need is a victory and a Patriots' loss to Buffalo.
The bad news, of course, is that Teddy Bridgewater’s broken finger has ended his season, and if Tua Tagovailoa isn’t cleared from concussion protocol, then it’ll be down to third-string QB Skylar Thompson getting his first NFL start. The Jets saw him for all but one play back in October as he replaced an injured Bridgewater. He was passable until it unraveled in the fourth and the Jets rolled.
But it’s deeper than that – on Sunday, Miami was missing LT Terron Armstead, top CB Xavien Howard, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and a slew of other contributors. If that’s the case this week against the Jets, Miami will be in trouble against a Jets team playing for nothing.
The Dolphins were -4.5 on the look-ahead line, and now they are +1. I'll ride with my Jets one last time!
PICK: Jets (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point
Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Dolphins move up as playoffs loom
- Tua Tagovailoa's impossible situation; Mike White's audition: AFC East notes
- Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the ‘Three P’s'
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- Why MLB teams are signing stars to deals of over 10 years again
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- NBA Stock Watch: Jayson Tatum strengthens MVP case; Aaron Gordon All-Star leap?
- College football transfer portal tracker: Card to Purdue, Uiagalalei to Oregon State
- How Pele brought the beautiful game to the United States
- 2022-23 College football bowl projections, odds for every postseason game
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!