NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Jets-Dolphins
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Jets-Dolphins

The New York Jets head to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 NFL matchup. 

Both of these teams suffered Week 17 losses. The Jets were taken down by the Seattle Seahawks, while the New England Patriots defeated the Dolphins. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs dethroned atop Nick's Tiers + Bills & 49ers rise entering Week 18

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini reveal Nick’s NFL Tiers entering Week 18.

Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Jets +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble?

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Jets season ended in Seattle last week, but Miami still has a chance to reach the playoffs. All they need is a victory and a Patriots' loss to Buffalo.

The bad news, of course, is that Teddy Bridgewater’s broken finger has ended his season, and if Tua Tagovailoa isn’t cleared from concussion protocol, then it’ll be down to third-string QB Skylar Thompson getting his first NFL start. The Jets saw him for all but one play back in October as he replaced an injured Bridgewater. He was passable until it unraveled in the fourth and the Jets rolled.

But it’s deeper than that – on Sunday, Miami was missing LT Terron Armstead, top CB Xavien Howard, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and a slew of other contributors. If that’s the case this week against the Jets, Miami will be in trouble against a Jets team playing for nothing.

The Dolphins were -4.5 on the look-ahead line, and now they are +1. I'll ride with my Jets one last time!

PICK: Jets (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point

