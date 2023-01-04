National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game

1 hour ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys don't play each other on the final weekend of the NFL regular season, but the NFC East Division rivals will be keeping an eye on each other.

The 13-3 Eagles can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed by beating the New York Giants at home or with losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Cowboys.

The 12-4 Cowboys can nab the NFC's No. 1 seed by beating the Washington Commanders and losses by the Eagles and 49ers.

And the Tennessee Titans (7-9) will play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8), with the winner claiming the AFC South Division title.

It's going to be a fun slate with a ton of playoff implications, so buckle up!

From a betting perspective, here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Chiefs at Raiders (4:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Raiders +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:30 PM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Titans at Jaguars (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Jaguars -6.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Titans +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Ravens at Bengals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Buccaneers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Patriots at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Vikings at Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Chicago Bears
CHI

How Packers found their identity in Week 17 win vs. Vikings

How Packers found their identity in Week 17 win vs. Vikings
Colin Cowherd explains why Green Bay will make the playoffs after the Packers found their identity

Texans at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jets -1 (Jets favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Jets -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Dolphins -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Panthers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

Browns at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Browns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Chargers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Broncos +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Denver Broncos
DEN

Giants at Eagles (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Giants +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Cardinals +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Rams at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Rams +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Cowboys at Commanders (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Commanders +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Lions at Packers  (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Lions +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Green Bay Packers
GB

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, per family representative
National Football League

Damar Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction, per family representative

21 mins ago
Dallas Cowboys superfan wins FOX Bet Super 6 Terry's Vault sweepstakes
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys superfan wins FOX Bet Super 6 Terry's Vault sweepstakes

1 hour ago
Anthony Nelson coming up 'huge' as unheralded member of Bucs defense
National Football League

Anthony Nelson coming up 'huge' as unheralded member of Bucs defense

4 hours ago
Former NFL team doctor explains Damar Hamlin's collapse, medical staff protocols
National Football League

Former NFL team doctor explains Damar Hamlin's collapse, medical staff protocols

18 hours ago
Panthers have spoken with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching position
National Football League

Panthers have spoken with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching position

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes