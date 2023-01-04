National Football League NFL odds Week 18: Lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys don't play each other on the final weekend of the NFL regular season, but the NFC East Division rivals will be keeping an eye on each other.

The 13-3 Eagles can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed by beating the New York Giants at home or with losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Cowboys.

The 12-4 Cowboys can nab the NFC's No. 1 seed by beating the Washington Commanders and losses by the Eagles and 49ers.

And the Tennessee Titans (7-9) will play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8), with the winner claiming the AFC South Division title.

It's going to be a fun slate with a ton of playoff implications, so buckle up!

From a betting perspective, here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Chiefs at Raiders (4:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Raiders +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Jaguars (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Jaguars -6.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Titans +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Ravens at Bengals (time, TV TBD)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Buccaneers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Vikings at Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

How Packers found their identity in Week 17 win vs. Vikings Colin Cowherd explains why Green Bay will make the playoffs after the Packers found their identity

Texans at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jets -1 (Jets favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Jets -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Dolphins -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Browns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Broncos +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Eagles (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Giants +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Cardinals +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Rams +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Commanders (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Commanders +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -4.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Lions +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more