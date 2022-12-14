National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Steelers-Panthers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Steelers were defeated in Week 14 by the Baltimore Ravens, while the Panthers were victorious against the Seattle Seahawks in their weekend matchup.

Can the Panthers keep their playoff hopes alive?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Steelers-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Steelers at Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Steelers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

After Carolina won in Seattle, it now controls its own playoff destiny.

The Panthers have covered four straight, riding a powerful running game and an aggressive defense to take down some below-average opponents (Atlanta, Denver, Seattle).

Is Pittsburgh good? Well, QB Kenny Pickett suffered his second concussion in the last six weeks, meaning we may not see him here, and Mitchell Trubisky will get the start, but should Sam Darnold be favored over anyone?

Sure, the Steelers got pushed around by the Baltimore ground game last week (215 yards, 5.1 ypc), and Carolina wants to do just that, as evidenced by its rushing totals in its last three wins: 223, 185, and 232.

I can’t back Trubisky here, but I’m reluctant to put money on Sam Darnold against T.J. Watt and a very good defense. Instead, I'll look for a slow start.



PICK: Under 19 1st half points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

